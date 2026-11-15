Mfantsipim Head Boy Isaac Kontan Asare delivered a remarkable speech in over 10 foreign languages at the school's 150th Anniversary celebration

The event drew top dignitaries, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

Videos circulating on social media show Asare appearing to speak without notes, leaving attendees and dignitaries visibly impressed

A Ghanaian student has become the talk of the country after his extraordinary display of linguistic talent at a landmark school anniversary event.

Isaac Kontan Asare, Head Boy of Mfantsipim School, left dignitaries and guests open-mouthed during the institution's 150th Anniversary celebration after seamlessly weaving through more than 10 foreign languages in a single address. The event, organised in partnership with the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) in Cape Coast, drew some of the country's most prominent figures, yet it was the teenage Head Boy who commanded the room.

Isaac Kontan Asare, Head Boy of Mfantsipim School, greets Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Mfantsipim's 150th anniversary ceremony. Photo credit: @manhyiapalace.

Source: Instagram

Mfantsipim Head Boy's speech leaves dignitaries impressed

Among the high-profile guests seated in the audience were Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu, alongside several other distinguished attendees.

As Asare moved between languages, incorporating proverbs and culturally rooted expressions, the response from the audience was immediate.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was spotted breaking into a broad smile at one point, leaning over to whisper something to the education minister seated beside him.

What made the performance particularly striking was how Asare carried himself at the podium.

He appeared to speak without a physical script in hand, though it remains unclear whether a teleprompter was in use offstage or whether the address was delivered entirely from memory.

Videos that have since spread across social media suggest he moved through much of the speech without referencing any visible notes, adding to the sense of awe surrounding the moment.

The Instagram video is below:

Mfantsipim's 150th anniversary takes centre stage

The milestone celebration marked a century and a half of one of Ghana's most storied secondary schools, and the event was clearly designed to reflect that prestige.

Hosting a sitting Asantehene, a vice president, and a cabinet minister under one roof signalled the significance of the occasion.

But the conversation afterwards kept circling back to the Head Boy's performance, which many in attendance described as genuinely surprising.

The clip has continued to generate excitement online, with many Ghanaians praising Asare's composure, preparation, and intellectual confidence in front of such an audience.

The Instagram video is below:

Mfantsipim school gets new infirmary complex

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mfantsipim School’s new infirmary complex, donated by Ghana Gas Company and several alumni classes during the school’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The facility is designed to serve about 4,000 students, addressing the need for a properly equipped medical centre on campus. The handover ceremony also featured a dedication prayer and ribbon-cutting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh