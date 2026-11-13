Rare footage of former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor's Aburi mansion surfaced after the Agogo Traditional Council paid him a formal visit

The Agogomanhemaa, Nana Afrakomah Kusi Oboadum Serwaa, led the delegation to officially invite Kufuor to the funeral of the late Omanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong

The TikTok video captured mourners and dignitaries in traditional black attire gathering at the royal residence, drawing wide attention online

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Rare footage of former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor's private residence in Aburi has captured widespread attention after video emerged of a high-level royal delegation visiting the home to extend a formal funeral invitation.

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor's Aburi Mansion emerges as the Agogo Council visits him over the late Agogomanhene's funeral. Photo source: Manuel Photography, DOSTED TREND

Source: Facebook

The Agogo Traditional Council, led by the Agogomanhemaa Nana Afrakomah Kusi Oboadum Serwaa, made the trip to Kufuor's Aburi home on Thursday, 12 November 2026, to personally invite the former head of state to the funeral of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, the late Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, who passed away aged 95.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong served as the paramount chief of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Asante Akim North constituency of the Ashanti Region for 50 years before his demise on March 26, 2026.

Kufuor's Aburi mansion steals the spotlight

Ghanaian blogger Dosted Trend captured the occasion on video, filming both the large outdoor courtyard and the interior of the grand residence.

Dignitaries and mourners dressed in black traditional attire gathered beneath ceremonial umbrellas before entering the building, with on-screen graphics identifying the event as a tribute to the late paramount chief.

It is the glimpse of Kufuor's Aburi property, however, that has drawn the most conversation online.

The footage offered a rare look inside the former Ghanaian president's sprawling estate near Peduase, which is not typically open to public view, and viewers have reacted with considerable admiration.

The TikTok videos of the Agogo royal delegation visiting Kufuor's Aburi mansion are below:

Reactions to the Kufuor mansion footage

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, with commenters responding to both the grandeur of the property and the solemnity of the occasion.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@mabelboakye070787 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@Paulina-B said:

"Piawwwww 🥰."

@ADOM WURA commented:

"That's my big brother behind Ohemaa with the black cloth."

Kufuor's son to contest NPP parliamentary primaries

We also highlighted facts about actor and former president Kufuor's son, Edward Agyekum Kufuor’s bid to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Atwima Nwabiagya North ahead of the 2028 elections, including his campaign pledges.

The candidacy marked a personal homecoming: the constituency was once represented by his father decades ago.

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Source: YEN.com.gh