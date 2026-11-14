The Asantehene stood up from his seat to greet Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at Mfantsipim School's 150th anniversary

The historic celebration took place in Cape Coast on Saturday, November 14, drawing traditional rulers, government officials and alumni

Otumfuo donated GH¢500,000 to the school, while President Mahama contributed GH¢100,000 during the milestone event

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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has won admiration on social media after a heartwarming moment with Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at Mfantsipim School’s 150th anniversary celebration in Cape Coast.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's heartwarming gesture to vice president Naana Opoku-Agyemang melts hearts. Photo credit: @ManhyiaPalace/X and @NJOAgyemang/X.

Source: Twitter

Otumfuo melts hearts with gesture towards veep

A video from the historic gathering on Saturday, November 14, captured the revered traditional ruler rising from his seat to warmly welcome the vice president before embracing her.

His spontaneous gesture, which appeared to reflect the cordial relationship between the two prominent figures, quickly caught the attention of guests and social media users.

Although brief, the exchange became one of the memorable moments from the anniversary celebration, with many Ghanaians praising Otumfuo for the respect and affection he showed the vice president.

The video attracted several reactions online, as users took to the comments sections to express their admiration for the Asantehene’s gesture.

Watch the heartwarming moment between Otumfuo and Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as shared on X:

One user, @EnamKwame81073, expressed a sense of appreciation, writing:

"I'm humbled! This is exceptionally beautiful."

Another commenter, @kotokofan1, was particularly impressed that Otumfuo rose to welcome the vice president.

"Otumfuo loves the vice president. He even stood up for her! Woow."

Meanwhile, @KwakuAhenkorah3 offered a playful interpretation of the warm exchange, suggesting that the Asantehene holds the vice president in special regard.

"Od33fo) doesn't joke with our vice president. He calls her his wife haha. See the way he stood up to embrace her."

The reactions reflected the affection many viewers felt towards the moment, which added a personal and heartwarming touch to an occasion celebrating one of Ghana’s most historic educational institutions.

Mfantsipim celebrates 150 years of excellence

The anniversary celebration brought together an impressive assembly of traditional rulers, government officials, Methodist Church leaders and distinguished alumni to honour Mfantsipim School’s 150-year journey and reflect on its enduring contribution to Ghana’s education sector.

Held under the theme “150 years of Dwen Hwe Kan: A Legacy of Excellence, Leadership and Service to Inspire the Future,” the event celebrated the institution’s rich history while looking ahead to its role in shaping future generations.

Over the decades, Kwabotwe has produced several prominent figures who have made significant contributions across different fields, including former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who served as head of the global organisation from 1997 to 2006.

The occasion also attracted notable financial contributions towards the school's development.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated GH¢500,000 to support the institution, while President John Dramani Mahama contributed an additional GH¢100,000, underlining the significance of the milestone and the continued investment in Mfantsipim’s future.

Mfantsipim school gets infirmary complex

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Gas Company, alongside several Mfantsipim old boys' year groups, had donated a newly built infirmary complex to the school.

The facility was handed over as part of the institution’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh