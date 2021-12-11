Central Region: Director of Health dies in Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway accident

- David Bakari lost his life in a car accident

- Accident on Tamale-Buipe Kumasi Highway

- His body was kept in the morgue for further investigation

Gonja District Health Director David Bakari reportedly died in a car accident near Fufulso on the Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway.

The accident happened around the evening of Friday, December 10.

The late Director of Health was traveling from Buipe to Damongo when the accident happened and he died.

According to eyewitnesses, the director hit a tall parked car. It is the second time in a week that lives have been lost in a car accident in the Savannah Region.

On Wednesday, December 8, about 13 people died on the Sawla-Wa Highway after a luxury bus they were traveling in crashed.

Source: Yen