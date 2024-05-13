Global site navigation

Cheddar: Nana Kwame Bediako Donates Computers, Cash, Bus, Drinks To Lil Win's School, GH React
by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • A video of the founder and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, donating some items to a school in Kumasi has popped up online
  • Cheddar received a rousing welcome from the management of the school, which belongs to Ghanaian actor Lil Win
  • Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted over the video as they lauded Nana Kwame Bediako for the gesture

Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, received a rousing welcome when he paid a courtesy call on Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lil Win.

Cheddar was in the Ashanti egion to perform some duties.

Cheddar: Nana Kwame Bediako donates computers, cash, etc. to Lil Win's school
Photos of Nana Kwame Bediako and Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win Source: Frinzy TV
Source: UGC

He seized the moment to visit the Great Minds International School, the school belonging to Lil Win.

Cheddar did not go empty-handed as he took some gifts along. He donated some computers, drinks, and a school bus, among others, when he visited the school.

Lil Win was delighted to see Cheddar and amazed at the gifts presented to his school.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. While some commended Cheddar on the move, others questioned why he donated to a well-resourced school rather than a poor school.

@Sikapa wrote:

"Why lillwin school.I think Lillwin has many buses. Some village schools need it."

@braseth515

"This means when he becomes president, he will look down on poor people

@Nana Qwami wrote:

"So do the kids learn at all cus ei everyday this and that noise nkoaaa."

@acousticbae1 wrote:

"Please I need that in my school, Ankam Methodist primary plzzzzzz."

@Nana Rasta, the online driver, wrote:

"Will u maintain it."

@Xtiana wrote:

"Der are some government schools whu are lacking so many things but rather see wer yu are donating to .mmm God pls help de poor n de needy."

@NANA SAM wrote:

"Always the rich donate to the rich people but the poor people will receive some only when they serve the rich."

@Wofa Yaw wrote:

"Lil Wayne already have these why not to the villages that lack it."

@AdwoaAmpofowaa wrote:

"Resources allocation to the wrong place Ah."

Cheddar fights claim he has a criminal record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record in London.

According to him, such allegations are unfounded and a ploy to tarnish his image ahead of the December 7 polls.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

