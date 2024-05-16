Otumfuo Nana, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his profession, security and how profitable it was in the UK

The actor mentioned that security work can be very profitable in the UK, mentioning that some security men make around £6000-£7000 monthly, an equivalent of GH¢105k

This revelation came as a surprise to many Ghanaians, who doubted the amount the actor was mentioning and argued security did not pay that much, while others argued he was telling the truth

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Popular Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his profession in the UK, revealing surprising details about the profitability of security work in the country.

Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana Photo Source: Nana Boakye Ansah

Source: Facebook

Nana, who left a successful acting career in Ghana to seek greener pastures in the UK, shared that security work in the UK can be incredibly lucrative. He mentioned that some security personnel make around £6000-£7000 monthly, an equivalent of a staggering GH¢105k.

This revelation surprised Ghanaians. Many found it hard to believe the figures Nana was quoting, arguing that security work could not possibly pay that much. However, others backed the actor's claims, arguing that security in the UK was very profitable.

Otumfuo sarks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

samy_k_gh said:

Hmmm...this is hard to believe oo. Unless you work overtime then maybe it might be possible

i_am_jamye commented:

Boi3 then the professionals will be taking GH500k

sweetie_cole wrote:

That’s a big fat lie. How much do lawyers and even accountants get paid to talk less of security guards? Why do we Ghanaianlike to lie to look good

cylinder wrote:

America is weekly u can even get more if u are not lazy

Otumfuo Nana on returning to acting

In another story, Kumawood actor Otumfuo Nana has reacted to reports about his new profession as a security guard outside Ghana.

In a video making rounds on social media, he assured fans that he would soon return to the acting scene.

Netizens who thronged the comment section encouraged him to focus on his job.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh