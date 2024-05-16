Royal Muslim bride Princess Amshaw is a beautiful bride with a high fashion sense

The wealthy bride looked incredible in all her dresses and expensive high heels for her lavish ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the famous couple on their blissful nuptials after video went viral online

Royal Muslim bride Princess Amshaw has gone viral with her beautiful outfits for her luxurious multi-day ceremony in Ghana.

The influencer wore eight stylish dresses with new turbans and elegant shoes for her royal wedding.

Princess Amshaw and her husband look elegant together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

Princess Amshaw slays in a white ensemble

The pretty Muslim bride wore a white custom-made outfit for her lavish wedding.

Princess Amshaw rocks a corseted dress

With an infectious smile, the glowing bride looked radiant in a corseted dress while showing off her dance moves.

Princess Amshaw stuns in a long-sleeve outfit

The fashionista turned heads in a long-sleeve lace dress for her wedding ceremony.

Princess Amshaw looks classy in a two-piece outfit for her wedding

Princess Amshaw wowed the guests with her white long-sleeve top and colourful African print skirt at her wedding.

Princess Amshaw looks regal in an all-white outfit

Ghanaian bride Princess Amshaw looked heavenly in a white lace outfit for her trending wedding.

Princess Amshaw rocks a green outfit

Princess Amshaw looked ethereal in a green puff-sleeve dress and matching turban at her plush wedding.

Princess Amshaw slays in a form-fitting ensemble for her lavish wedding

For her wedding ceremony, Ghanaian Muslim bride Princess Amshaw looked classy in a stylish brown outfit.

Some social media have commented on Princess Amshaw's lavish Muslim wedding in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ariahmedspa stated:

Ahhhh so pretty!!!

efyah_shair stated:

Congratulations girl❤you make such a beautiful bride

torikubu_explores stated:

Prettiest bride

Elizosmakeovers stated:

Registrar for a good reason

Maltitiofficial stated:

Gosh, what a beauty!! ❤️my sistuurrr!

Ceoatiphamar stated:

❤️ Beautiful Woman ❤️

mavieinspirations_china stated:

Wow so beautiful ❤️

iam_miss_mensah stated:

This bride is a vibe such a happy person.

Ghanaian Bride Looks Spectacular In White Black Blazer With Pearls And Pants For Her White Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mina, a Ghanaian bride and wedding vendor who looked stunning in her exquisite gowns for her opulent wedding.

Unlike every other bride, the stunning bride chose not to wear a corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.

Social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Mina's gorgeous wedding attire and makeup.

