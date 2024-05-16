The family of the late Mawuena Trebarh, former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, has released burial details

The burial service and thanksgiving service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka

Trebarh, the elder sister of the late Komla Dumor and the first female CEO of GIPC passed on after falling ill

The family of the late Mawuena Trebarh, former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, has announced she will be buried on June 29.

The burial service, which has a black dress code, will take place at 7 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra.

This would be followed by a Thanksgiving service at the same cathedral on June 30, with a black-and-white dress code.

Ahead of the funeral, her family had invited friends and sympathisers to pay their respects at her father's residence, Prof. Ernest Dumor.

Mawuena Trebarh (née Dumor) passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Who was Mawuena Trebarh?

She was born in 1971 and graduated from the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Mining in 1996. After her bachelor's degree, she joined Ashanti Goldfields, where she was the first female underground exploration geologist.

She later completed an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College, in Waltham, Massachusetts in 2002.

From McCallum, she joined Newmont Ghana as the Manager of Communications between 2003 and 2007 before moving to Scancom to serve as Corporate Services Executive from 2007 to 2011.

Before her death, Mawuena Trebarh served as the CEO of GIPC from April 2013 to January 2017, becoming the first female to hold the position.

