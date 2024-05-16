A video of a lady recounting how her ex-boyfriend broke her heart has gone viral

A Ghanaian woman has opened up about how her now ex-boyfriend broke her heart with an excuse that she was overly educated for him to handle.

According to the yet-to-be-identified lady, her boyfriend had told her, in the past, he did not wish to marry a highly educated woman, but she never took it seriously.

She said the young man whom he had dated for 6 years, sent her a text one fine Sunday to tell her he was getting married to another woman, explaining that she was too educated for him.

"One Sunday afternoon, I was just there and then he sent me a message; 'I want to get married'. Oh then let me finish my school then we get married. He said 'no I'm getting married next week. That's how I got my heart broken," she recounted.

The lady said she met her ex-boyfriend during her Junior High School (JHS) days and dated until that faithful day when he called to break up with her.

She further recounted sacrifices she made, including giving herself out to him to prove her love and commitment in their six-year relationship.

"We were young as then, I think I had completed JHS by then. So we decided to wait till marriage but along the line, due to peer pressure and all that, we had the relationship sex and all that. So we thought that the relations would lead to marriage," she said.

The woman further added that after her senior high education, she pursued a certificate programme, which helped her to secure a job.

Because she was working, she said her ex-boyfriend thought that was the end of her academic pursuit, and so he also went into trading to get himself ready to marry her, but she had other plans.

She said while in level 200 at the university, her then-boyfriend called to ask her what her plans were after school, and she told him she wanted to get a job after which she would pursue a master's degree.

But because the boyfriend did not fancy highly educated women, he ditched her to marry someone on his level, she said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Netizens react

Netizens who came across the video shared by @xghana on X (formerly Twitter) expressed shock at the reasons the lady's ex gave for breaking up with her.

Some of the comments gleaned from the X post are compiled below:

@KwakyeBankye said:

"It has nothing to do with education stop lying to yourself and look in the mirror."

@betmonst replied:

"Hmm kids of today go just open mouth n talk rubbish."

@humphrey_amo also said:

"She sure it was because of her education?"

@fawogyimiiko left this commented:

"Wallahi he didn’t leave because you were brilliant than him but you it’s ohk."

