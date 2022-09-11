A brilliant bride is causing a massive stir online after using footballing terms in her wedding vow

Part of the vow said she will be united to the groom like Manchester United & make sure he never walks alone like Liverpool

The video has been heaping massive reactions on social media with many applauding her for the creativity

A brilliant Ghanaian lady whose accent gives her off as a Ghanaian got an entire crowd of witnesses screaming during her wedding ceremony.

In a video that is heaping massive reactions on social media, the lady promised her love for the handsome young man she was getting married to by the use of footballing terms.

Her oration was even more interesting owing to the fact that ladies are generally known to be less interested in sports as compared to men.

Part of her vows read:

"Just as Manchester United, we will united forever and just as Liverpool, I promise that you will never walk alone".

Reactions on social media

zackson64 commented:

just as Man utd i promise you will never go back beyond top four

user30022113380 indicated:

just as Madrid I promise you I will never give up on you until the last minute of my life

olivermensah470 mentioned:

Just as Chelsea I Promised you will be my Pride forever and Climb the bridge together till we fall.

Akala_Jr stated:

just like Chelsea " We'll stay old and spend our PENSION together!

Watch the video below

