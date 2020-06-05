Music is a multi-billion dollar industry that has produced some of the richest people on the planet. Unlike many other professions, once you have a fan base, even one song can make you rich. The world has seen one-hit wonders with musicians creating a name for themselves and then disappearing into the dust. Most of the richest musicians in the world have been on the scene for several years, and they have dominated the airwaves in that time. As a result, they have had many sales in terms of albums and singles.

The list of the richest singers in the world is based on the combination of musicians' overall net worth. This includes their earnings from music sales, concert tours, endorsements, and business ventures.

Richest musicians in the world: Top 25

Rank Name Net worth 1 Jay Z $2.5 billion 2 Rihanna $1.7 billion 3 Paul McCartney $1.2 billion 4 Andrew Llyod Webber $1.2 billion 5 Taylor Swift $1.1 billion 6 Madonna $850 million 7 Herb Alpert $850 million 8 P Diddy $800 million 9 Celine Dion $800 million 10 Beyoncé $800 million 11 Bono $700 million 12 Dolly Parton $675 million 13 Elton John $650 million 14 Bruce Springsteen $650 million 15 Julio Iglesias $600 million 16 Sting $550 million 17 Dr Dre $500 million 18 Emilio Estefan $500 million 19 Mick Jagger $500 million 20 Keith Richards $500 million 21 Jon Bon Jovi $410 million 22 Jennifer Lopez $400 million 23 Ringo Starr $350 million 24 Lady Gaga $320 million 25 Justin Bieber $300 million

Who are the richest musicians in the world in 2024?

Popularity or the number of songs released cannot be equated to riches otherwise, the world would have been seeing new song releases by the second. To be on top of the rich list requires one not only to be talented but to have a business understanding as well.

That is what most of the musicians below have done. As entrepreneurs, the richest musicians have their recording labels and have other business ventures such as clothing lines and the sale of other merchandise. Here are the top richest singers in the world today.

1. Jay Z - $2.5 billion

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shawn Corey Carter

: Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth : 4 December 1969

: 4 December 1969 Age : 54 years old (as of 2024)

: 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Sources of income: Entertainment agency, technology, sporting business, media, Alcoholic beverages, fashion

Jay Z boasts the distinction of being the first hip-hop star and black American to be a billionaire. Apart from being a rapper, the celebrated celebrity is also a producer and director who has diversified into other businesses such as art, real estate, liquor, and sports.

He is associated with brands such as Tidal, Rocawear, and D’Ussé, showing that musicians no longer have to rely on their music alone as a source of income. He is considered one of the richest musicians of all time. Jay Z's net worth is $2.5 billion

2. Rihanna - $1.7 billion

Rihanna attends the Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robyn Rihanna Fenty

: Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth : 20 February 1988

: 20 February 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Saint Michael, Barbados

: Saint Michael, Barbados Sources of income: Music, fashion, and beauty

Rihanna was a young girl when she left her home country to go to America to pursue music. She is the co-owner of a makeup line called Fenty Beauty, with 50 per cent shares. Rihanna launched a lingerie brand named Savage X Fenty. Rihanna's net worth is $1.7 billion.

3. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

Paul McCartney performs on The Pyramid Stage during day four of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Harry Durrant

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sir James Paul McCartney

: Sir James Paul McCartney Date of birth : 18 June 1942

: 18 June 1942 Age : 81 years old (as of 2024)

: 81 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom Sources of income: Royalties, discographies, merchandise and song rights

Sir James Paul McCartney is a member of The Beatles group, whose music has been making money for many decades. The Beatles' music is loved by people from different generations who view the band as some of the pioneers of the music industry.

Though a solo artist now, McCartney is still famously known because of the band and this has helped him to remain relevant for a long time. The musician continues to earn royalties from music made by The Beatles. Coupled with earnings from his tours. Paul McCartney's net worth is $1.2 billion.

4. Andrew Lloyd Webber - $1.2 billion

A video tribute from Andrew Lloyd Webber during the State Memorial for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Andrew Lloyd Webber, Baron Lloyd-Webber

: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Baron Lloyd-Webber Date of birth : 22 March 1948

: 22 March 1948 Age : 76 years old (as of 2024)

: 76 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : South Kensington, London, United Kingdom

: South Kensington, London, United Kingdom Sources of income: On-stage productions, movie royalties, art and show recordings

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of the famous hit The Phantom of the Opera based on the French novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra by Gaston Leroux. The musician has earned millions as a composer and impresario of theatre.

The Phantom of the Opera, for instance, remains the longest-running show on Broadway, with more than 10,000 performances. Andrew Lloyd Webber's net worth is $1.2 billion.

5. Taylor Swift - $1.1 billion

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Taylor Alison Swift

: Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth : 13 December 1989

: 13 December 1989 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Sources of income: Songs and performances and real estate portfolio

Taylor Swift is famous for hit songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Fearless, Love Story and You Belong with Me. She was the highest-paid musician in the US and the highest-paid solo musician worldwide in 2020.

She has developed a real estate portfolio with properties in in Nashville, Tribeca, Manhattan, Los Angeles and Rhode Island. Taylor Swift's net worth is $1.1 billion.

6. Madonna - $850 million

Madonna speaks during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Madonna Louise Ciccone

: Madonna Louise Ciccone Date of birth : 16 August 1958

: 16 August 1958 Age : 65 years old (as of 2024)

: 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Bay City, Michigan, United States

: Bay City, Michigan, United States Sources of income: Album sales, concert tours, and royalties

Madonna is famously known as the Queen of Pop. She has made hit music for many years. She is an icon both in music and in the fashion world, with many women copying her as their role model.

In 1998 she was recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time for her album sales. Madonna's net worth is $850 million.

7. Herb Alpert - $850 million

Herb Alpert visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Herb Alpert

: Herb Alpert Date of birth : 31 March 1935

: 31 March 1935 Age : 89 years old (as of 2024)

: 89 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States Sources of income: Production, business, music and acting

Herb Alpert is the first American jazz musician on the list and is one of the richest male singers. He is best known for his role as the founder and head of the group Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, later referred to as Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass. Herb Alpert's net worth is $850 million.

8. P Diddy - $800 million

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest in Washington, DC. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sean John Combs

: Sean John Combs Date of birth : 4 November 1969

: 4 November 1969 Age : 54 years old (as of 2024)

: 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Harlem, New York, United States

: Harlem, New York, United States Sources of income: Clothing line, designer, music royalties and concert revenue

P Diddy is an American rapper, record producer, record executive and actor. He is the head of Combs Enterprises, an umbrella company for his portfolio of businesses. He flashes his wealth from expensive clothing to watches, cars and even jets. Diddy's net worth is $800 million.

9. Celine Dion - $800 million

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Céline Marie Claudette Dion

: Céline Marie Claudette Dion Date of birth : 30 March 1968

: 30 March 1968 Age : 56 years old (as of 2024)

: 56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Charlemagne, Canada

: Charlemagne, Canada Sources of income: Real estate investments, music royalties, brand partnerships and fashion

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer famous and referred to as the Queen of Power Ballads. Thanks to her unique melodic voice, she was able to grow a fan base all over the world.

She owns businesses such as an artist management company named Les Productions Feeling Inc., Nickels Restaurant food chain, Le Mirage Golf Club and Schwartz's Restaurant. Celine Dion's net worth is $800 million.

10. Beyoncé - $800 million

Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with a gathering at The Revery LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Julian Dakdouk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Date of birth : 4 September 1981

: 4 September 1981 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Sources of income: Properties, brand sponsorships, film, clothing and musical enterprises

Beyonce is one of the most influential women in the world, with a large following on social media. She is the founder of her own entertainment company Parkwood Entertainment. It was named after a street in Houston, Texas, where Beyoncé once lived. Beyoncé's net worth is estimated to be $800 million.

11. Bono - $700 million

Bono flashes the Victory sign upon his arrival at the European Council in Brussels. Photo: Emmanuel

Source: Getty Images

Full nam e: Paul David Hewson

e: Paul David Hewson Date of birth : 10 May 1960

: 10 May 1960 Age : 63 years old (as of 2024)

: 63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

: Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland Sources of income: Art, film and business ventures

Bono is an Irish singer, songwriter and activist. He is the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2. He co-owns businesses such as Clós Nua Ltd., EDUN fashion label and Elevation Partners. Bono's net worth is $700 million.

12. Dolly Parton - $675 million

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Ian Gavan

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dolly Rebecca Parton

: Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth : 19 January 1946

: 19 January 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States Sources of income: Dollywood, business ventures, acting and writing

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Dolly is the co-owner of The Dollywood company, which operates the theme park.

Dollywood is the 24th most popular theme park in the United States, with three million visitors per year. Dolly Parton's net worth is $650 million.

13. Elton John - $650 million

Sir Elton John Performs live on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Simone Joyner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sir Elton Hercules John

: Sir Elton Hercules John Date of birth : 25 March 1947

: 25 March 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Pinner, United Kingdom

: Pinner, United Kingdom Sources of income: Album sales, touring, merchandise, royalties, art collection and real estate

Elton John is a British singer, composer and pianist, particularly for his work during the 1970s. He is among the top five best-selling musical artists in modern history, behind Madonna and Michael Jackson. Elton John's net worth is $650 million.

14. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen Date of birth : 23 September 1949

: 23 September 1949 Age : 74 years old (as of 2024)

: 74 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Long Branch, New Jersey, United States

: Long Branch, New Jersey, United States Sources of income: Album sales and concert tours

Bruce Springsteen is an American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist nicknamed the Boss. He has released songs such as Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River and Born in the U.S.A. Bruce Springsteen's net worth is $650 million.

15. Julio Iglesias - $600 million

Julio Iglesias performs at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: GV Cruz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva

Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva Date of birth: 23 September 1943

23 September 1943 Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)

80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Sources of income: Album sales and business

Julio Iglesias is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and former professional footballer. He is one of the best-selling Latin music artists in the world. Iglesias gained international fame in the 1970s and 1980s with his romantic ballads.

Julio Iglesias boasts an extensive musical career with 80 recorded albums. He has sold nearly 300 million copies in 14 diverse languages. Beyond his musical success, Iglesias holds a substantial real estate portfolio, valued between $200-300 million internationally.

This portfolio includes ownership of the primary airport in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and multiple hotel complexes scattered throughout the country. Julio Iglesias' net worth is alleged to be $600 million.

16. Sting - $550 million

Sting performs on stage at the Heartland music Festival in Kvaerndrup on the island of Fyn, Denmark. Photo: Helle Arensbak

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner

: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner Date of birth : 2 October 1951

: 2 October 1951 Age : 72 years old (as of 2024)

: 72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Wallsend, United Kingdom

: Wallsend, United Kingdom Sources of income: Record sales and acting

Sting was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for the new wave band The Police from 1977 until their breakup in 1986. In 2022, he sold his songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million. Sting's net worth is alleged to be $550 million.

17. Dr Dre - $500 million

Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andre Romell Young

Andre Romell Young Date of birth : 18 February 1965

: 18 February 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of 2024)

: 59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Compton, California, United States

: Compton, California, United States Sources of income: Production, business ventures like Beats By Dre, and smart investments

Dr Dre has been hailed as a revolutionary figure in this music genre. He proved he was not just a music producer but also a smart businessman. Jointly with Jimmy Lovine, the launched a headphones company called Beats by Dre which they later sold for about $3 billion, making him one of the richest musicians today. Dr Dre's net worth is alleged to be $500 million.

18. Emilio Estefan - $500 million

Emilio Estefan accepts award for "Brazil305" on behalf of Gloria Estefan onstage at the Premiere Ceremony for the GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Emilio Estefan Gómez

: Emilio Estefan Gómez Date of birth : 4 March 1953

: 4 March 1953 Age : 71 years old (as of 2024)

: 71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba Sources of income: Music publishing company, a recording studio, restaurants, hotels, and commercial property investments

Emilio Estefan is a producer famous for being a member of the Miami Sound Machine. He is the owner of businesses such as Bongos Cuban Café, The Cardozo and Costa d'Este. Emilio Estefan's net worth is alleged to be $500 million.

19. Mick Jagger - $500 million

Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during a stop of the band's No Filter tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Mille

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sir Michael Philip Jagger

: Sir Michael Philip Jagger Date of birth : 26 July 1943

: 26 July 1943 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dartford, United Kingdom

: Dartford, United Kingdom Sources of income: The Rolling Stones, album sales, royalties, and tours

Mick Jagger is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and filmmaker. He is the founder members of the rock band the Rolling Stones and co-founder of a production company, Jagged Films. Mick Jagger's net worth is estimated to be $500 million.

20. Keith Richards - $500 million

Keith Richards visits SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Keith Richards

: Keith Richards Date of birth : 18 December 1943

: 18 December 1943 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dartford, United Kingdom

: Dartford, United Kingdom Sources of income: Real estate investments and record sale

Keith Richards is a recording producer, singer, musician and songwriter. He owns several properties, such as Redlands, a Sussex estate and homes in Weston. Keith Richards' net worth is $500 million.

21. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million

Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Francis Bongiovi Jr.

: John Francis Bongiovi Jr. Date of birth : 2 March 1962

: 2 March 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States

: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States Sources of income: Record sales, business ventures, and smart investment

Jon Bon Jovi began playing music at the age of 13. He is best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, which was formed in 1983. Jon Bon Jovi's net worth is $410 million.

22. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million

Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on This Is Me…Now Radio on Apple Music 1 in New York City. Photo: Tomas Herold

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jennifer Lynn Affleck

: Jennifer Lynn Affleck Date of birth : 24 July 1969

: 24 July 1969 Age : 54 years old (as of 2024)

: 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Sources of income: Movie deals, album sales, business and brand partnerships

Jennifer Lopez started as a model and dancer before adding singing, fashion design and performing, among other things. Jennifer Lopez has made quite a fortune as a brand ambassador and as an influencer. Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million.

23. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr performs with his All-Star Band at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sir Richard Starkey

: Sir Richard Starkey Date of birth : 7 July 1940

: 7 July 1940 Age : 83 years old (as of 2024)

: 83 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom Sources of income: Touring and record sales

Ringo Starr is a songwriter, actor and musician who achieved international fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has released songs such as Hey Jude, Don't Let Me Down and Let It Be. Ringo Starr's net worth is $350 million.

24. Lady Gaga - $320 million

Lady Gaga attends Netflix Maestro LA special screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emilio Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Date of birth : 28 March 1986

: 28 March 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Sources of income: Endorsements and sponsorships, acting, touring and merchandise, investments and fashion and accessories

Lady Gaga is a singer, actress and songwriter for Sony/ATV Music Publishing. She has released hits such as Judas, Shallow, Just Dance and Bad Romance. Lady Gaga's net worth is $320 million.

25. Justin Bieber - $300 million

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Justin Drew Bieber

: Justin Drew Bieber Date of birth : 1 March 1994

: 1 March 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada

: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada Sources of income: Brand partnership deals, endorsements and personal business ventures

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer famous for hits such as Baby, Where Are Ü Now, Sorry and Believe. He sold his rights to all the music he released before 2022 for $200 million. Justin Bieber's net worth is $300 million.

Which artist is a billionaire?

Some of the prominent billionaire artists are Jay Z ($2.5 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion), Andrew Llyod Webber ($1.2 billion) and Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion).

Who is the richest musician in Africa?

The richest musician in Africa is Youssou N'Dour with an alleged net worth of $145 million. He is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician.

Who is the richest singer in the world?

Jay Z currently tops the list with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. He has ventured into various businesses such as alcoholic beverages, technology, fashion, sports and media.

Who is the richest musician in Nigeria?

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is currently the richest singer in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $30 million. He makes money from royalties, music streaming sites, endorsements, and concerts

It is encouraging the amount of money the richest musicians in the world have. The list is continually changing because each year, the musicians engage in different projects, and their revenue streams differ. Some have spent quite some time since they last released any music, but they continue to earn from their other businesses.

