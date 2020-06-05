Global site navigation

25 richest musicians in the world in 2024 and their net worth
Celebrity biographies

25 richest musicians in the world in 2024 and their net worth

by  Julian Mireri Adrianna Simwa

Music is a multi-billion dollar industry that has produced some of the richest people on the planet. Unlike many other professions, once you have a fan base, even one song can make you rich. The world has seen one-hit wonders with musicians creating a name for themselves and then disappearing into the dust. Most of the richest musicians in the world have been on the scene for several years, and they have dominated the airwaves in that time. As a result, they have had many sales in terms of albums and singles.

From (L-R) Paul McCartney, Rihanna and JayZ
richest musicians in the world. Photo: Neil Mockford, Tristar Media, Monica Schipper (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The list of the richest singers in the world is based on the combination of musicians' overall net worth. This includes their earnings from music sales, concert tours, endorsements, and business ventures.

Richest musicians in the world: Top 25

RankNameNet worth
1Jay Z$2.5 billion
2Rihanna$1.7 billion
3Paul McCartney$1.2 billion
4Andrew Llyod Webber$1.2 billion
5Taylor Swift$1.1 billion
6Madonna$850 million
7Herb Alpert$850 million
8P Diddy$800 million
9Celine Dion$800 million
10Beyoncé$800 million
11Bono $700 million
12Dolly Parton$675 million
13Elton John$650 million
14Bruce Springsteen$650 million
15Julio Iglesias$600 million
16Sting$550 million
17Dr Dre$500 million
18Emilio Estefan$500 million
19Mick Jagger$500 million
20Keith Richards$500 million
21Jon Bon Jovi$410 million
22Jennifer Lopez$400 million
23Ringo Starr$350 million
24Lady Gaga$320 million
25Justin Bieber$300 million

Read also

The top 20 most expensive sports in the world ranked

Who are the richest musicians in the world in 2024?

Popularity or the number of songs released cannot be equated to riches otherwise, the world would have been seeing new song releases by the second. To be on top of the rich list requires one not only to be talented but to have a business understanding as well.

That is what most of the musicians below have done. As entrepreneurs, the richest musicians have their recording labels and have other business ventures such as clothing lines and the sale of other merchandise. Here are the top richest singers in the world today.

1. Jay Z - $2.5 billion

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Valerie Macon
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
  • Date of birth: 4 December 1969
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
  • Sources of income: Entertainment agency, technology, sporting business, media, Alcoholic beverages, fashion

Read also

Puff Daddy's net worth: Is Sean Combs a billionaire?

Jay Z boasts the distinction of being the first hip-hop star and black American to be a billionaire. Apart from being a rapper, the celebrated celebrity is also a producer and director who has diversified into other businesses such as art, real estate, liquor, and sports.

He is associated with brands such as Tidal, Rocawear, and D’Ussé, showing that musicians no longer have to rely on their music alone as a source of income. He is considered one of the richest musicians of all time. Jay Z's net worth is $2.5 billion

2. Rihanna - $1.7 billion

Rihanna attends the Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party
Rihanna attends the Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
  • Date of birth: 20 February 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados
  • Sources of income: Music, fashion, and beauty

Rihanna was a young girl when she left her home country to go to America to pursue music. She is the co-owner of a makeup line called Fenty Beauty, with 50 per cent shares. Rihanna launched a lingerie brand named Savage X Fenty. Rihanna's net worth is $1.7 billion.

Read also

Travis Scott's net worth: How wealthy is the American rapper?

3. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

Paul McCartney performs on The Pyramid Stage
Paul McCartney performs on The Pyramid Stage during day four of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Harry Durrant
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir James Paul McCartney
  • Date of birth: 18 June 1942
  • Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: Royalties, discographies, merchandise and song rights

Sir James Paul McCartney is a member of The Beatles group, whose music has been making money for many decades. The Beatles' music is loved by people from different generations who view the band as some of the pioneers of the music industry.

Though a solo artist now, McCartney is still famously known because of the band and this has helped him to remain relevant for a long time. The musician continues to earn royalties from music made by The Beatles. Coupled with earnings from his tours. Paul McCartney's net worth is $1.2 billion.

4. Andrew Lloyd Webber - $1.2 billion

A video tribute from Andrew Lloyd Webber
A video tribute from Andrew Lloyd Webber during the State Memorial for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Baron Lloyd-Webber
  • Date of birth: 22 March 1948
  • Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: South Kensington, London, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: On-stage productions, movie royalties, art and show recordings

Read also

Adin Ross’ net worth: How did the YouTuber become a millionaire?

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of the famous hit The Phantom of the Opera based on the French novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra by Gaston Leroux. The musician has earned millions as a composer and impresario of theatre.

The Phantom of the Opera, for instance, remains the longest-running show on Broadway, with more than 10,000 performances. Andrew Lloyd Webber's net worth is $1.2 billion.

5. Taylor Swift - $1.1 billion

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
  • Date of birth: 13 December 1989
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
  • Sources of income: Songs and performances and real estate portfolio

Taylor Swift is famous for hit songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Fearless, Love Story and You Belong with Me. She was the highest-paid musician in the US and the highest-paid solo musician worldwide in 2020.

Read also

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth: All about the basketball legend's assets and income

She has developed a real estate portfolio with properties in in Nashville, Tribeca, Manhattan, Los Angeles and Rhode Island. Taylor Swift's net worth is $1.1 billion.

6. Madonna - $850 million

Madonna speaks during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Madonna speaks during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
  • Date of birth: 16 August 1958
  • Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Bay City, Michigan, United States
  • Sources of income: Album sales, concert tours, and royalties

Madonna is famously known as the Queen of Pop. She has made hit music for many years. She is an icon both in music and in the fashion world, with many women copying her as their role model.

In 1998 she was recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time for her album sales. Madonna's net worth is $850 million.

7. Herb Alpert - $850 million

Read also

30 hottest black female celebrities who are taking over the world

Herb Alpert visits the SiriusXM Studios
Herb Alpert visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Herb Alpert
  • Date of birth: 31 March 1935
  • Age: 89 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Sources of income: Production, business, music and acting

Herb Alpert is the first American jazz musician on the list and is one of the richest male singers. He is best known for his role as the founder and head of the group Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, later referred to as Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass. Herb Alpert's net worth is $850 million.

8. P Diddy - $800 million

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest in Washington, DC. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sean John Combs
  • Date of birth: 4 November 1969
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States
  • Sources of income: Clothing line, designer, music royalties and concert revenue

P Diddy is an American rapper, record producer, record executive and actor. He is the head of Combs Enterprises, an umbrella company for his portfolio of businesses. He flashes his wealth from expensive clothing to watches, cars and even jets. Diddy's net worth is $800 million.

Read also

Ms Rachel's net worth: How wealthy is the YouTube star and more interesting facts

9. Celine Dion - $800 million

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion
  • Date of birth: 30 March 1968
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Charlemagne, Canada
  • Sources of income: Real estate investments, music royalties, brand partnerships and fashion

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer famous and referred to as the Queen of Power Ballads. Thanks to her unique melodic voice, she was able to grow a fan base all over the world.

She owns businesses such as an artist management company named Les Productions Feeling Inc., Nickels Restaurant food chain, Le Mirage Golf Club and Schwartz's Restaurant. Celine Dion's net worth is $800 million.

10. Beyoncé - $800 million

Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED.
Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with a gathering at The Revery LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Julian Dakdouk
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
  • Date of birth: 4 September 1981
  • Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
  • Sources of income: Properties, brand sponsorships, film, clothing and musical enterprises

Read also

What is Ice Spice's net worth? The rapper's income and assets

Beyonce is one of the most influential women in the world, with a large following on social media. She is the founder of her own entertainment company Parkwood Entertainment. It was named after a street in Houston, Texas, where Beyoncé once lived. Beyoncé's net worth is estimated to be $800 million.

11. Bono - $700 million

Bono flashes the Victory sign upon his arrival
Bono flashes the Victory sign upon his arrival at the European Council in Brussels. Photo: Emmanuel
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paul David Hewson
  • Date of birth: 10 May 1960
  • Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland
  • Sources of income: Art, film and business ventures

Bono is an Irish singer, songwriter and activist. He is the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2. He co-owns businesses such as Clós Nua Ltd., EDUN fashion label and Elevation Partners. Bono's net worth is $700 million.

12. Dolly Parton - $675 million

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage
Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Ian Gavan
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
  • Date of birth: 19 January 1946
  • Age: 78 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States
  • Sources of income: Dollywood, business ventures, acting and writing

Read also

Teyana Taylor's net worth: How much is she worth after splitting with Iman

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Dolly is the co-owner of The Dollywood company, which operates the theme park.

Dollywood is the 24th most popular theme park in the United States, with three million visitors per year. Dolly Parton's net worth is $650 million.

13. Elton John - $650 million

Sir Elton John Performs live on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
Sir Elton John Performs live on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Simone Joyner
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir Elton Hercules John
  • Date of birth: 25 March 1947
  • Age: 77 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Pinner, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: Album sales, touring, merchandise, royalties, art collection and real estate

Elton John is a British singer, composer and pianist, particularly for his work during the 1970s. He is among the top five best-selling musical artists in modern history, behind Madonna and Michael Jackson. Elton John's net worth is $650 million.

14. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million

Read also

25 Best Mexican movies on Netflix: The best curated Mexican movie list for you

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen
  • Date of birth: 23 September 1949
  • Age: 74 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Long Branch, New Jersey, United States
  • Sources of income: Album sales and concert tours

Bruce Springsteen is an American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist nicknamed the Boss. He has released songs such as Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River and Born in the U.S.A. Bruce Springsteen's net worth is $650 million.

15. Julio Iglesias - $600 million

Julio Iglesias performing
Julio Iglesias performs at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: GV Cruz/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva
  • Date of birth: 23 September 1943
  • Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
  • Sources of income: Album sales and business

Julio Iglesias is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and former professional footballer. He is one of the best-selling Latin music artists in the world. Iglesias gained international fame in the 1970s and 1980s with his romantic ballads.

Read also

Lil Tjay's net worth: How much money does the American rapper make?

Julio Iglesias boasts an extensive musical career with 80 recorded albums. He has sold nearly 300 million copies in 14 diverse languages. Beyond his musical success, Iglesias holds a substantial real estate portfolio, valued between $200-300 million internationally.

This portfolio includes ownership of the primary airport in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and multiple hotel complexes scattered throughout the country. Julio Iglesias' net worth is alleged to be $600 million.

16. Sting - $550 million

Sting performs on stage at Heartland music Festival
Sting performs on stage at the Heartland music Festival in Kvaerndrup on the island of Fyn, Denmark. Photo: Helle Arensbak
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner
  • Date of birth: 2 October 1951
  • Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Wallsend, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: Record sales and acting

Sting was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for the new wave band The Police from 1977 until their breakup in 1986. In 2022, he sold his songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million. Sting's net worth is alleged to be $550 million.

Read also

Who is Taj Cross? 10 things you did not know about talented actor

17. Dr Dre - $500 million

Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium
Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Andre Romell Young
  • Date of birth: 18 February 1965
  • Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Compton, California, United States
  • Sources of income: Production, business ventures like Beats By Dre, and smart investments

Dr Dre has been hailed as a revolutionary figure in this music genre. He proved he was not just a music producer but also a smart businessman. Jointly with Jimmy Lovine, the launched a headphones company called Beats by Dre which they later sold for about $3 billion, making him one of the richest musicians today. Dr Dre's net worth is alleged to be $500 million.

18. Emilio Estefan - $500 million

Emilio Estefan accepts award
Emilio Estefan accepts award for "Brazil305" on behalf of Gloria Estefan onstage at the Premiere Ceremony for the GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Photo: Rich Polk
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Emilio Estefan Gómez
  • Date of birth: 4 March 1953
  • Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
  • Sources of income: Music publishing company, a recording studio, restaurants, hotels, and commercial property investments

Read also

How much does PewDiePie make? The YouTuber's income explored

Emilio Estefan is a producer famous for being a member of the Miami Sound Machine. He is the owner of businesses such as Bongos Cuban Café, The Cardozo and Costa d'Este. Emilio Estefan's net worth is alleged to be $500 million.

19. Mick Jagger - $500 million

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs
Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during a stop of the band's No Filter tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Mille
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir Michael Philip Jagger
  • Date of birth: 26 July 1943
  • Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: The Rolling Stones, album sales, royalties, and tours

Mick Jagger is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and filmmaker. He is the founder members of the rock band the Rolling Stones and co-founder of a production company, Jagged Films. Mick Jagger's net worth is estimated to be $500 million.

20. Keith Richards - $500 million

Keith Richards visits SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show
Keith Richards visits SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Keith Richards
  • Date of birth: 18 December 1943
  • Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: Real estate investments and record sale

Read also

25 of the most famous Mexican singers of all time renowned globally

Keith Richards is a recording producer, singer, musician and songwriter. He owns several properties, such as Redlands, a Sussex estate and homes in Weston. Keith Richards' net worth is $500 million.

21. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million

Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares
Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.
  • Date of birth: 2 March 1962
  • Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States
  • Sources of income: Record sales, business ventures, and smart investment

Jon Bon Jovi began playing music at the age of 13. He is best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, which was formed in 1983. Jon Bon Jovi's net worth is $410 million.

22. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million

Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden
Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on This Is Me…Now Radio on Apple Music 1 in New York City. Photo: Tomas Herold
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
  • Date of birth: 24 July 1969
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
  • Sources of income: Movie deals, album sales, business and brand partnerships

Read also

Who is the richest kid in America and what is their net worth?

Jennifer Lopez started as a model and dancer before adding singing, fashion design and performing, among other things. Jennifer Lopez has made quite a fortune as a brand ambassador and as an influencer. Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million.

23. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr performs with his All Star Band
Ringo Starr performs with his All-Star Band at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir Richard Starkey
  • Date of birth: 7 July 1940
  • Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom
  • Sources of income: Touring and record sales

Ringo Starr is a songwriter, actor and musician who achieved international fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has released songs such as Hey Jude, Don't Let Me Down and Let It Be. Ringo Starr's net worth is $350 million.

24. Lady Gaga - $320 million

Lady Gaga attends Netflix Maestro LA special screening
Lady Gaga attends Netflix Maestro LA special screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emilio Madrid
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
  • Date of birth: 28 March 1986
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: New York City, United States
  • Sources of income: Endorsements and sponsorships, acting, touring and merchandise, investments and fashion and accessories

Read also

Triple H net worth: How much is the retired professional wrestler worth?

Lady Gaga is a singer, actress and songwriter for Sony/ATV Music Publishing. She has released hits such as Judas, Shallow, Just Dance and Bad Romance. Lady Gaga's net worth is $320 million.

25. Justin Bieber - $300 million

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
  • Date of birth: 1 March 1994
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada
  • Sources of income: Brand partnership deals, endorsements and personal business ventures

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer famous for hits such as Baby, Where Are Ü Now, Sorry and Believe. He sold his rights to all the music he released before 2022 for $200 million. Justin Bieber's net worth is $300 million.

Which artist is a billionaire?

Some of the prominent billionaire artists are Jay Z ($2.5 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion), Andrew Llyod Webber ($1.2 billion) and Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion).

Read also

15 of the best Memphis rappers you should watch out for in 2024

Who is the richest musician in Africa?

The richest musician in Africa is Youssou N'Dour with an alleged net worth of $145 million. He is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician.

Who is the richest singer in the world?

Jay Z currently tops the list with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. He has ventured into various businesses such as alcoholic beverages, technology, fashion, sports and media.

Who is the richest musician in Nigeria?

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is currently the richest singer in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $30 million. He makes money from royalties, music streaming sites, endorsements, and concerts

It is encouraging the amount of money the richest musicians in the world have. The list is continually changing because each year, the musicians engage in different projects, and their revenue streams differ. Some have spent quite some time since they last released any music, but they continue to earn from their other businesses.

Read also

Island Boys' net worth: How much are the American twin brothers worth?

Yen.com.gh featured an informative piece about the most influential people who changed the world. Throughout history, there have been many influential individuals whose achievements have impacted the world.

Notable names on the list include Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, and Albert Einstein. But what makes them stand out? And what did they do to deserve recognition?

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel