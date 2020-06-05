25 richest musicians in the world in 2024 and their net worth
Music is a multi-billion dollar industry that has produced some of the richest people on the planet. Unlike many other professions, once you have a fan base, even one song can make you rich. The world has seen one-hit wonders with musicians creating a name for themselves and then disappearing into the dust. Most of the richest musicians in the world have been on the scene for several years, and they have dominated the airwaves in that time. As a result, they have had many sales in terms of albums and singles.
The list of the richest singers in the world is based on the combination of musicians' overall net worth. This includes their earnings from music sales, concert tours, endorsements, and business ventures.
Who are the richest musicians in the world in 2024?
Popularity or the number of songs released cannot be equated to riches otherwise, the world would have been seeing new song releases by the second. To be on top of the rich list requires one not only to be talented but to have a business understanding as well.
That is what most of the musicians below have done. As entrepreneurs, the richest musicians have their recording labels and have other business ventures such as clothing lines and the sale of other merchandise. Here are the top richest singers in the world today.
1. Jay Z - $2.5 billion
- Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
- Date of birth: 4 December 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Sources of income: Entertainment agency, technology, sporting business, media, Alcoholic beverages, fashion
Jay Z boasts the distinction of being the first hip-hop star and black American to be a billionaire. Apart from being a rapper, the celebrated celebrity is also a producer and director who has diversified into other businesses such as art, real estate, liquor, and sports.
He is associated with brands such as Tidal, Rocawear, and D’Ussé, showing that musicians no longer have to rely on their music alone as a source of income. He is considered one of the richest musicians of all time. Jay Z's net worth is $2.5 billion
2. Rihanna - $1.7 billion
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- Date of birth: 20 February 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados
- Sources of income: Music, fashion, and beauty
Rihanna was a young girl when she left her home country to go to America to pursue music. She is the co-owner of a makeup line called Fenty Beauty, with 50 per cent shares. Rihanna launched a lingerie brand named Savage X Fenty. Rihanna's net worth is $1.7 billion.
3. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion
- Full name: Sir James Paul McCartney
- Date of birth: 18 June 1942
- Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: Royalties, discographies, merchandise and song rights
Sir James Paul McCartney is a member of The Beatles group, whose music has been making money for many decades. The Beatles' music is loved by people from different generations who view the band as some of the pioneers of the music industry.
Though a solo artist now, McCartney is still famously known because of the band and this has helped him to remain relevant for a long time. The musician continues to earn royalties from music made by The Beatles. Coupled with earnings from his tours. Paul McCartney's net worth is $1.2 billion.
4. Andrew Lloyd Webber - $1.2 billion
- Full name: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Baron Lloyd-Webber
- Date of birth: 22 March 1948
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: South Kensington, London, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: On-stage productions, movie royalties, art and show recordings
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of the famous hit The Phantom of the Opera based on the French novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra by Gaston Leroux. The musician has earned millions as a composer and impresario of theatre.
The Phantom of the Opera, for instance, remains the longest-running show on Broadway, with more than 10,000 performances. Andrew Lloyd Webber's net worth is $1.2 billion.
5. Taylor Swift - $1.1 billion
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: 13 December 1989
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
- Sources of income: Songs and performances and real estate portfolio
Taylor Swift is famous for hit songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Fearless, Love Story and You Belong with Me. She was the highest-paid musician in the US and the highest-paid solo musician worldwide in 2020.
She has developed a real estate portfolio with properties in in Nashville, Tribeca, Manhattan, Los Angeles and Rhode Island. Taylor Swift's net worth is $1.1 billion.
6. Madonna - $850 million
- Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
- Date of birth: 16 August 1958
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Bay City, Michigan, United States
- Sources of income: Album sales, concert tours, and royalties
Madonna is famously known as the Queen of Pop. She has made hit music for many years. She is an icon both in music and in the fashion world, with many women copying her as their role model.
In 1998 she was recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time for her album sales. Madonna's net worth is $850 million.
7. Herb Alpert - $850 million
- Full name: Herb Alpert
- Date of birth: 31 March 1935
- Age: 89 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Sources of income: Production, business, music and acting
Herb Alpert is the first American jazz musician on the list and is one of the richest male singers. He is best known for his role as the founder and head of the group Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, later referred to as Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass. Herb Alpert's net worth is $850 million.
8. P Diddy - $800 million
- Full name: Sean John Combs
- Date of birth: 4 November 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States
- Sources of income: Clothing line, designer, music royalties and concert revenue
P Diddy is an American rapper, record producer, record executive and actor. He is the head of Combs Enterprises, an umbrella company for his portfolio of businesses. He flashes his wealth from expensive clothing to watches, cars and even jets. Diddy's net worth is $800 million.
9. Celine Dion - $800 million
- Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion
- Date of birth: 30 March 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Charlemagne, Canada
- Sources of income: Real estate investments, music royalties, brand partnerships and fashion
Celine Dion is a Canadian singer famous and referred to as the Queen of Power Ballads. Thanks to her unique melodic voice, she was able to grow a fan base all over the world.
She owns businesses such as an artist management company named Les Productions Feeling Inc., Nickels Restaurant food chain, Le Mirage Golf Club and Schwartz's Restaurant. Celine Dion's net worth is $800 million.
10. Beyoncé - $800 million
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Date of birth: 4 September 1981
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Sources of income: Properties, brand sponsorships, film, clothing and musical enterprises
Beyonce is one of the most influential women in the world, with a large following on social media. She is the founder of her own entertainment company Parkwood Entertainment. It was named after a street in Houston, Texas, where Beyoncé once lived. Beyoncé's net worth is estimated to be $800 million.
11. Bono - $700 million
- Full name: Paul David Hewson
- Date of birth: 10 May 1960
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland
- Sources of income: Art, film and business ventures
Bono is an Irish singer, songwriter and activist. He is the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the rock band U2. He co-owns businesses such as Clós Nua Ltd., EDUN fashion label and Elevation Partners. Bono's net worth is $700 million.
12. Dolly Parton - $675 million
- Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
- Date of birth: 19 January 1946
- Age: 78 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States
- Sources of income: Dollywood, business ventures, acting and writing
Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Dolly is the co-owner of The Dollywood company, which operates the theme park.
Dollywood is the 24th most popular theme park in the United States, with three million visitors per year. Dolly Parton's net worth is $650 million.
13. Elton John - $650 million
- Full name: Sir Elton Hercules John
- Date of birth: 25 March 1947
- Age: 77 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Pinner, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: Album sales, touring, merchandise, royalties, art collection and real estate
Elton John is a British singer, composer and pianist, particularly for his work during the 1970s. He is among the top five best-selling musical artists in modern history, behind Madonna and Michael Jackson. Elton John's net worth is $650 million.
14. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million
- Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen
- Date of birth: 23 September 1949
- Age: 74 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Long Branch, New Jersey, United States
- Sources of income: Album sales and concert tours
Bruce Springsteen is an American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist nicknamed the Boss. He has released songs such as Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River and Born in the U.S.A. Bruce Springsteen's net worth is $650 million.
15. Julio Iglesias - $600 million
- Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva
- Date of birth: 23 September 1943
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
- Sources of income: Album sales and business
Julio Iglesias is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and former professional footballer. He is one of the best-selling Latin music artists in the world. Iglesias gained international fame in the 1970s and 1980s with his romantic ballads.
Julio Iglesias boasts an extensive musical career with 80 recorded albums. He has sold nearly 300 million copies in 14 diverse languages. Beyond his musical success, Iglesias holds a substantial real estate portfolio, valued between $200-300 million internationally.
This portfolio includes ownership of the primary airport in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and multiple hotel complexes scattered throughout the country. Julio Iglesias' net worth is alleged to be $600 million.
16. Sting - $550 million
- Full name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner
- Date of birth: 2 October 1951
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Wallsend, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: Record sales and acting
Sting was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for the new wave band The Police from 1977 until their breakup in 1986. In 2022, he sold his songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million. Sting's net worth is alleged to be $550 million.
17. Dr Dre - $500 million
- Full name: Andre Romell Young
- Date of birth: 18 February 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Compton, California, United States
- Sources of income: Production, business ventures like Beats By Dre, and smart investments
Dr Dre has been hailed as a revolutionary figure in this music genre. He proved he was not just a music producer but also a smart businessman. Jointly with Jimmy Lovine, the launched a headphones company called Beats by Dre which they later sold for about $3 billion, making him one of the richest musicians today. Dr Dre's net worth is alleged to be $500 million.
18. Emilio Estefan - $500 million
- Full name: Emilio Estefan Gómez
- Date of birth: 4 March 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
- Sources of income: Music publishing company, a recording studio, restaurants, hotels, and commercial property investments
Emilio Estefan is a producer famous for being a member of the Miami Sound Machine. He is the owner of businesses such as Bongos Cuban Café, The Cardozo and Costa d'Este. Emilio Estefan's net worth is alleged to be $500 million.
19. Mick Jagger - $500 million
- Full name: Sir Michael Philip Jagger
- Date of birth: 26 July 1943
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: The Rolling Stones, album sales, royalties, and tours
Mick Jagger is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and filmmaker. He is the founder members of the rock band the Rolling Stones and co-founder of a production company, Jagged Films. Mick Jagger's net worth is estimated to be $500 million.
20. Keith Richards - $500 million
- Full name: Keith Richards
- Date of birth: 18 December 1943
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: Real estate investments and record sale
Keith Richards is a recording producer, singer, musician and songwriter. He owns several properties, such as Redlands, a Sussex estate and homes in Weston. Keith Richards' net worth is $500 million.
21. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million
- Full name: John Francis Bongiovi Jr.
- Date of birth: 2 March 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States
- Sources of income: Record sales, business ventures, and smart investment
Jon Bon Jovi began playing music at the age of 13. He is best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, which was formed in 1983. Jon Bon Jovi's net worth is $410 million.
22. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
- Date of birth: 24 July 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
- Sources of income: Movie deals, album sales, business and brand partnerships
Jennifer Lopez started as a model and dancer before adding singing, fashion design and performing, among other things. Jennifer Lopez has made quite a fortune as a brand ambassador and as an influencer. Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million.
23. Ringo Starr - $350 million
- Full name: Sir Richard Starkey
- Date of birth: 7 July 1940
- Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Sources of income: Touring and record sales
Ringo Starr is a songwriter, actor and musician who achieved international fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has released songs such as Hey Jude, Don't Let Me Down and Let It Be. Ringo Starr's net worth is $350 million.
24. Lady Gaga - $320 million
- Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
- Date of birth: 28 March 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, United States
- Sources of income: Endorsements and sponsorships, acting, touring and merchandise, investments and fashion and accessories
Lady Gaga is a singer, actress and songwriter for Sony/ATV Music Publishing. She has released hits such as Judas, Shallow, Just Dance and Bad Romance. Lady Gaga's net worth is $320 million.
25. Justin Bieber - $300 million
- Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
- Date of birth: 1 March 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada
- Sources of income: Brand partnership deals, endorsements and personal business ventures
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer famous for hits such as Baby, Where Are Ü Now, Sorry and Believe. He sold his rights to all the music he released before 2022 for $200 million. Justin Bieber's net worth is $300 million.
Which artist is a billionaire?
Some of the prominent billionaire artists are Jay Z ($2.5 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion), Andrew Llyod Webber ($1.2 billion) and Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion).
Who is the richest musician in Africa?
The richest musician in Africa is Youssou N'Dour with an alleged net worth of $145 million. He is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician.
Who is the richest singer in the world?
Jay Z currently tops the list with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. He has ventured into various businesses such as alcoholic beverages, technology, fashion, sports and media.
Who is the richest musician in Nigeria?
Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is currently the richest singer in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $30 million. He makes money from royalties, music streaming sites, endorsements, and concerts
It is encouraging the amount of money the richest musicians in the world have. The list is continually changing because each year, the musicians engage in different projects, and their revenue streams differ. Some have spent quite some time since they last released any music, but they continue to earn from their other businesses.
Source: YEN.com.gh