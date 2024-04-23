The video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's interaction with the members of the clergy at the Manhyia Palace has gone viral

The King, in a short message to them, acknowledged the impact of the Lord in his rule as King

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the King for his humility

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received praise from Ghanaians after he exhibited a topmost level of humility when members of the clergy paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia palace.

The video that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page on @Ashanti_Kingdom showed the moment when the King, in a short address to the people gathered there, acknowledged that his ascension to the throne as the Asante King was not by his might or special attributes but by the grace of God.

In this vein, he remarked that his fervent prayer to God is that he does not forget his humble beginnings and acts with humility and respect in his capacity as king.

"I am in this position because God has willed it; it is not my doing, strength, appearance, or wisdom, but it is because God has willed it.

"The sweeper, the car washer, and others- I treat them as humans just like myself. The only difference is that per arrangement, I have been put in this position, and that is why I am here. That does not mean that I should disrespect others.

'"So I ask the Lord daily that he should not let me forget myself so I would be respectful and humble in my dealing with everyone"

The video, which shows the humble side of Otumfuo, had raked in over 20,000 views and 28 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section showered praises on Otumfuo for his humility during his interaction with the clergy.

@Lechiboroni stated:

Mo piiiiiiiiaaaaaaaaaaw ASANTEMAN nkwaso

@GAN12051310 commented:

Otumfuo ankasa ong. You can't hate him oo. He is very down to earth but exercises great power when the need be. He respects everyone but when it's time to discipline you, he will. Such a humble man.

@RICHIENIIADDY1 commented:

Amen , I’m a big fan of Nana

@Seaman__10 commented:

Exactly what he's saying is what a Pastor said once and I've loved him since... People don't even respect their workers simply because they get paid, meanwhile you can't do it yourself that's why you hired them. People don't even see their workers as humans. May God forgive us.

@oforiwaaba1 added:

Words of wisdom from Otumfou, a word to a wise ..

@KayBrother04

Wise man. Very intelligent submissions.U can never hate the asantehene

Source: YEN.com.gh