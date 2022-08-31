Corporate Ghanaian icon Anita Erskine started a business and faced financial challenges despite being famous

Narrating the ordeal, Anita recounted that her network dwindled suddenly when she needed cash during the first year of the startup

She used the occasion to encourage young people to believe in themselves even in the face of rejections

Anita Erskine, a corporate icon in Ghana who has built great networks as a professional in the media space particularly, has raised eyebrows after narrating some of her struggles.

According to Anita, her networks just dwindled all-of-a-sudden when she decided to start her business and needed cash to sustain the startup.

When I decided to start my business, my network dwindled fast! I was coming from mainstream radio and tv - huge clout, mega relevance, extraordinary presence. In my first year as an Entrepreneur, I hit a major snag. I needed cash to make a vital project happen. I couldn’t raise it," she recounts.

The CEO & Principal Creative of Anita Erskine Media who was once listed among 100 Most Influential Women in Africa advised anyone who might be going through similar rejections to believe in themselves.

"Above all, know that you are all you need to make things happen!!!! YOU," she said.

What Anita's connections are saying

After reading her full narration, LinkedIn users went into the comment section to pour out their views.

Mobol Nnang said:

This is so relatable....A lot of entrepreneurs have literally gone through this process and more are still going through same, at least I did. The key like you stated is in realising that everything will come together eventually if we persist and truly YOU are all you need to succeed in this entrepreneurship journey.

Emmanuel Komla Adatsi3h mentioned:

Love this..Thanks so much for sharing Anita. Believing in one's self, in one's ability to succeed irrespective of the odds is a real deal. Love you Anita.

21-Year-Old Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Making 6 Figures As A Young Business Owner

In another story, a young Ghanaian lady by the name of Shamima Nyamekye has opened up about hitting the six figure mark with her business.

Her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh had her sharing that after turning down a job offer to start her own business, she has successfully earned six figures from it.

Shamima recounted that in 2021, she declined a job that was meant to pay her GH₵4,104 ($540) because she was determined to make more than that and eventually, the idea to start a business was birthed.

Source: YEN.com.gh