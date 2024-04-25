Counsellor Lutterodt has advised Serwaa Amihere regarding the leakage of her private video

He appealed to the journalist to ensure that she has no video of that sought that could be leaked in the future

Many people who commented on the issue praised Serwaa Amihere for acknowledging that she erred hence apologising

Counsellor George Lutterodt has added his voice to recent developments regarding the leakage of Serwaa Amihere's private video.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Ephreeyea Safo News, Counsellor Lutterodt, who was speaking in an interview with Angel FM in Accra, expressed unhappiness over the whole situation.

Counsellor Lutterodt advises Serwaa Amihere Photo credit: @Serwaa Amihere @Counsellor Lutterodt/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He advised the GHOne presenter to conduct thorough checks and ensure that videos of the sought, if any, do not fall into the wrong hands.

"My advice to Serwaa is that if she has any recordings of such anywhere, she should check if she can block it", he said.

Serwaa Amihere's apology

The video of Counsellor Lutterodt admonishing Serwaa Amihere resurfaced after the media personality apologised to Ghanaians over the leakage of her private video.

Serwaa Amihere, in a statement, apologised to Ghanaians, after which she added that the incident had taught her a lesson.

Ghanaians react to the apology from Serwaa Amihere

Social media users who reacted to Serwaa's statement commended her for issuing an apology and recognizing that she erred.

Nana Kofi Aaronic stated:

Sister Serwah just cheer up cuz nobody is without fault. It sounded loud because of your position and influence. God is with you

Emmanuel Asabere replied:

This is an honourable thing to do. Keep your head up regardless. As you intimated, there are many useful lessons to be learnt the hard way. You made a mistake and will make more mistakes in the future. You're just human!

Mawulorm Stella added:

We are all prone to mistakes, we pick up the lessons and move on with life.God doesn’t take records of our shortcomings, neither should we. You will be fine

Top Choco forgives Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Top Choco has praised its brand ambassador, Serwaa Amihere after she issued a public apology for the leakage of her private video.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the company says it has acknowledged and accepted the apology of the GHOne presenter.

It also expressed commitment to continuing its partnership with Serwaa Amihere.

Source: YEN.com.gh