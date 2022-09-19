One woman got the fright of her life when she picked up a kitten who had a mouse in its mouth, and it was all caught on camera

Twitter user @heirjordynn went and watched the hilarious clip and decided to share it with her people

People could not get enough of the way the woman reacted when she saw the mouse and busted in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok never fails to provide endless entertainment. One woman picked up a kitty with a mouse in its mouth, and her reaction ended with social media users.

Twitter user @heirjordynn was ended by a video of a woman freaking out over a mouse. Image: Twitter / @heirjordynn

Source: UGC

Some of the best videos on social media are the ones that went wrong. For example, this woman would have never touched that cat if she had seen the mouse.

Twitter user @heirjordynn heard the fuss over the clip and had to check it out for herself. The video shows a woman picking up a cute kitten, realizing it has a mouse in its mouth and then running as if her life depended on it.

Sis was broken with laughter and shared the disturbing but hilarious video with her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I have not stopped laughing omg ”

Social media users cry real tears as they laugh at the woman’s panic

Lol, shame, this woman got the fright of her life. While most would have run and screamed the same way she did, they got a good chuckle at her expense. Some felt sorry for the cat too.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@LeMondeDuErl said:

“Please poor cat he was trying to give her a gift; cats usually do that.”

@ENIMALwins said:

“She used every muscle in her face to scream ”

@Ki_Lenice said:

“Her peripheral vision kicked in at this very moment Exactly why I am not a cat a person ”

@shottasekhmet said:

“She fell to the ground her life as she knew it was over lmfaoooooo.”

@Odogwu_Nomso said:

Jackline Mensah: TikTok Influencer Discloses How She Used To Sell Popcorn And Toffees

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaian TikTok star, Jackline Mensah, disclosed that she used to sell popcorn and toffees. Famous TikToker Jackline Mensah said in an interview that she used to sell popcorn and toffees before becoming well-known.

In the interview, the modest social media phenomenon discussed her challenges and claimed that she is the one who provides for her family. The video moved many Ghanaians as they applauded the young woman for her humility and were astounded by how effectively she talked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za