Marie Claire Rupio, the surviving wife of the late Ghanaian professional footballer Christian Atsu, shared the official cover photo of Colombian singer Shakira gracing it

Marie Claire shared details of the feature, adding that it comes after the Waka Waka hitmaker released her 12th album

Many people were unhappy with the choice of photo of Shakira that was used for the magazine cover

Marie Claire Rupio, the surviving wife of the late Ghanaian professional footballer Christian Atsu, announced that Colombian singer Shakira featured in her magazine, Marie Claire The Power Issue.

Christian Atsu and his wife Marie Claire Rupio (left) and Shakira (right) in photos. Image Credit: @chris_atsu and @shakira

Source: Instagram

Shakira was featured in Marie Claire's magazine

Marie Claire Rupio took to her official Instagram page to announce that Shakira graced the cover star of her magazine, Marie Claire Power Issue.

Sharing details of the feature, Marie Claire noted that the global music icon was back with her 12th album and a fearless new energy.

Christian Atsu's surviving wife noted that the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker opened up on work, love and why resilience is her superpower.

For the cover of the magazine, Shakira slayed in Tomford, and her jewellery was by Qeelin Jewellery.

Below is a shared post announcing that Shakira was featured in Marie Claire's magazine.

Reactions to the news of Shakira gracing the cover of Marie Claire's magazine

Below are the reactions to the magazine cover photo of Shakira in the Marie Claire Power Issue:

dianasofia2122 said:

I like the photo is simple but she looks beautiful. ❤️

magachrm said:

Not her best picture, but she looks as always, stunning!!!!!!

tomytina said:

Why so much photoshop (and so badly done) ? She is natural and beautiful

cs_juditka said:

She is a beautiful woman but this photo is terrible !!!!! OMG !!!!

shop_.lm said:

@jaykim_lnf is a radiant, inspiring and full of energy woman but this photo does NOT represent her @nicolasgerardin @shakira @andreacanwrite

"He'd be proud of me": Atsu's wife spoke as she dedicated a new song to him

YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, dedicated her new song Lotus to him and released it on the day he passed away in the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

In a touching post on Instagram, she noted that the day Atsu died is always an emotional day for her and their three kids.

Many people said they loved the song and wished her well, as many celebrated the one-year passing of her late husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh