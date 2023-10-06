The owner of Special Ice, Dr Ofori Sarpong's second daughter, held her traditional marriage on Thursday, October 5, 2023

The ceremony was a plush one which saw the wealthy in the country present, including the richest woman in Ghana

She wore a pearly body chain shoulder necklace bra with white trousers with her bald hairstyle and perfect makeup to compliment it

Ghana's richest woman, Patricia Poku Diaby, was present at the traditional marriage of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's second daughter.

The video shared by @keleplux showed Patricia Poku Diaby walking confidently to the event grounds and having fun at the ceremony.

Another video shared by @afrocultureevents showed her complete look while she attempted to pose for the camera.

According to billionaires.africa.com, Patricia Poku Diaby ranks 12th among the wealthiest people in Ghana.

She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise, a limited liability company that operates and processes cocoa in Ghana. It exports products to the United States, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Her net worth is $720,000,000.

Rich cultural display at Mandy's traditional marriage

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her partner held their traditional marriage on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Present at the ceremony were Ghanaian society's wealthy and affluent people.

There was also a rich display of culture at the event of the daughter of Ghanaian millionaire Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Dr Ofori Sarpong also revealed that his first daughter, who married in 2020 had given birth to two children.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son marries in Kumasi

Meanwhile, Michael Kwesi Ofori, the son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, tied the knot on September 23, 2023

He married a beauty entrepreneur, Ruth Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Health Minister Dr Richard Anane.

The wedding took place in Kumasi, and YEN.com.gh compiled videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony.

