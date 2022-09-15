Jackline Mensah, a famous TikToker, in an interview, opened up about life before fame and stated that she used to sell popcorn and condense toffees before fame

The humble social media sensation in the interview talked about her struggles and stated that she is the one who caters for her family

The video impressed many Ghanaians as they praised the young lady for her humility and marvelled at how well she spoke

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Young Ghanaian Tiktoker Jackline Mensah revealed her grass-to-grace story and what life was like for her before fame.

The young social media sensation said life has not always been rosy as many peeps tend to think, as she has had to hustle to cater for herself and her family.

Jackline Mensah photos Source: jackline_mensah

Source: Instagram

Jackline revealed that she had to take on adult responsibilities at a tender age as she came from a poor background and had to aid her family financially to keep them afloat. Jackline said she used to sell popcorn and toffees made out of condensed milk in order to survive.

According to the Tiktok star, her parents were not taking care of her. Hence she had to live with her grandma, who also did not have much. Jackline noted that the journey to becoming the woman she is today was not an easy one.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The social media sensation has made a good name for herself thanks to the help of TikTok and is highly revered as one of the most influential social media personalities.

Ghanaians Praise Jackline

hannybae06 said:

What ever she is saying is true , I really like her for that

Vera_Praise wrote:

God bless your hustle darling

janielmassjaniel commented:

God bless you for taken of grandma

Jay Dot reacted:

Street make shi…hardwork pays

Shatta Wale: Dancehall Star To Feature On Upcoming DMX Movie Doggmen; Makes Confirmation In Video

In other news, Shatta Wale has given a juicy announcement, stating that he would be featuring in the DMX movie Doggmen.

The movie was DMX's last project before he died, and the long-awaited film is set to be completed with CGI and Shatta is one of the casts.

The dancehall star made the announcement in an Instagram video and gave further details of the exciting news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh