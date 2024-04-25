Joselyn Dumas recently opened up about most Ghanaian men not wanting to date or marry single mothers, expressing concern about the mater

She shared the struggles of these women on her Keeping It Real show, and some Ghanaian men have explained why they opt not to date single mothers

Reacting to Joselyn Dumas' complaint, some of the men said they did not want to date single mothers because a lot of them still had ties to their baby daddies

Renowned Ghanaian actress and TV host Joselyn Dumas recently brought to light a pressing issue in Ghanaian society, which is the reluctance of men to date or marry single mothers. She made the revelation on her talk show, Keeping It Real.

Dumas expressed her concern about the matter, highlighting the struggles that single mothers face in the dating scene. She empathized with these women, acknowledging the challenges they encounter with the mentality most Ghanaian men have concerning dating single mothers.

The issue has sparked a conversation among Ghanaian men, some of whom have come forward to explain their reasons for opting not to date single mothers on social media. A common reason cited by them was the potential ongoing connection between the single mothers and their children’s fathers. This situation, they believe, could lead to complications in a new relationship.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gauchomns said:

Cuz born one will always have mutual connections with the baby daddy, Which is very bad

kwametoaker commented:

Go and look for other men with kids. Yall born ones & twos want single guys with no kids. Make who can take care of who or pikin ??

cepdee wrote:

We dont marry a born one woman because, ur baby daddy go still chop u

