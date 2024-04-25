A driven Ghanaian couple has sparked reactions after graduating together from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) in Accra, Ghana

The couple, who bagged a separate master's degree in Public Relations with Marketing, exuded confidence as they celebrated their academic accomplishment

The pair posed in captivating photos with media star KOD, who also earned a similar feat from the university

A Ghanaian couple dazzled in their graduation regalia for the camera after earning a separate master's degree in Public Relations with Marketing from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

The couple posed alongside media star/entrepreneur Kofi Okyere Darko, aka KOD, who also walked across the stage to receive his postgraduate degree from the establishment.

Ghanaian couple earns masters together from UniMAC. Photo credit: Muhammad Aqib/Kofi Okyere-Darko (Facebook).

Source: Getty Images

The pair beamed with smiles in their graduation pictures, which the media personality, who is also a fashion entrepreneur, posted on Facebook.

''Couple goals. Mr & Mrs Osei were in my class. I wonder how they juggled family, work and school.

''Mrs Osei was in my study group, never seen any human as sharp she is. All she needed was to read oncenot like Lee who had to sit and do it three times Reason Lee NEVER missed a class. Congratulations fam. Greater times ahead,'' KOD captioned the images.

See the heartwarming pictures by KOD here:

Netizens celebrate couple

The couple's beautiful pictures garnered reactions from netizens on social media. At the time of this publication, over 80 people had expressed various emotions. Two netizens commended the couple for their inspiring master's degrees.

Jonathan Kojo Adusu said:

Wow, congratulations, guys.

Portia Osei posted:

Sending hugs.

Source: YEN.com.gh