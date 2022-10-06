An overjoyed young man has recently sparked reactions on social media after announcing his latest academic feat

A LinkedIn post had him revealing that he has been offered admission by the University of Oxford to pursue a master's degree in Law and Finance (MLF)

The delighted man also shared that his program of studies is very competitive and requires getting taught by Oxford's Business School and Law Faculty.

A driven young man has recently won the admiration of many after opening up about how he got accepted into the University of Oxford.

Ayansola in suit posing for the camera and at Oxford campus Photo credit: Oluwaseun Ayansola/LinkedIn

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of @ojayansola_oxford had him recounting that he came to know about a master's program offered at the University of Oxford and hoped to pursue it someday. Therefore, he began calling it into existence, and it has become a reality.

I learnt about the Oxford MLF as far back as 2016 and as daily reminder of this dream, I decided to change my display name on Instagram to “Sage of Oxford” (on the one hand, as a prophetic performance and on the other, as a professional compass that helped me get rid of irrelevant goals and interests)

@ojayansola_oxford revealed that his program of studies, MSc in Law and Finance (MLF), is a very competitive one and is jointly taught by Oxford's Business School and Law Faculty.

He admitted that the journey to getting to his dream school and the program was not easy, but God kept him through it.

