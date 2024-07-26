Stonebwoy completed his final exam at the Ghana Institue of Management and Public Administration in May this year

The dancehall artist shared his excitement in a TikTok video ahead of his graduation from the school on July 26, 2024

The video sparked massive reactions from Stonebwoy's fans, who flocked to the comments section to congratulate him

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy went viral after a video of him preparing for his graduation at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) surfaced online.

Stonebwoy is happy as he prepares to graduate from GIMPA. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy prepares for GIMPA graduation

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy took to his TikTok page and shared a video to announce his latest academic excellence and upcoming graduation on July 26, 2024.

The video showed the musician expressing excitement while recording himself at home.

Stonebwoy wore a graduation cap as he joyfully celebrated the upcoming graduation in front of the camera with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, in the background.

In the video's caption, the musician revealed that his wife, Dr Louisa, had hyped him up all day as he prepared for the special day.

He wrote:

"Let the “GRADULATION” Begin.. 🤣 she steady Hyping Me TF up 🤣."

In May 2024, Stonewboy confirmed in a social media interaction with fans that he had written his final exam after pursuing a Master's Degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The Burninton Music Group CEO held a free concert in the school to mark his recent milestone. He began his three-year Public Administration academic journey with the school in 2021.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy expressing his excitement ahead of his graduation at GIMPA:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's pre-graduation video

The video of Stonebwoy expressing his excitement before graduation sparked many reactions on TikTok. Many people praised the musician for his latest achievement. Others threw subtle jabs at Stonebwoy's rival, Shatta Wale.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments.

tigergh732 commented:

"Shatta Wale, have you learned..!!!!???😭😭😅😂😂."

akofasharty419 commented:

"Because of Stonebwoy, I have stopped using iPhone to use Tecno because he's the brand ambassador 🥰."

Claude_Dc commented:

"Stonebwoy Go Make You Think Your Favorite Artist Be Mad Man 😂😂😂💔💔💔 #BHIM #FOREVER."

MAGMAH commented:

"Sake of this hat people dey suffer papa 😂."

Akua Amihere commented:

"I can't wait to use this sound next year🥰."

PRINCEDIS commented:

"Just hit the love button if you know who the question goes to. Pls no mention name oo😂."

Dream Chaser commented:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾 Godfather ❤️🫶🏼."

SURVIVAL commented:

"Make it an audio !! it will blow up for years."

Elormzy commented:

"This matter go reach head quarters p3333😂😂😂😂 Congrats dear ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Goddess commented:

"Congratulations Efo. Akpe na Jehovah 🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Bee bae commented:

"Congratulations 💚💚💚."

Drela commented:

"Congratulations GOD FATHER 👨🏽‍🎓 Top Don."

Stonebwoy hails Kyekyeku after a fan request

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy acknowledged the talents of comic actor Kyekyeku.

A Stonebwoy fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of a skit involving the Ghanaian actor.

In the video, the actor mimicked Stonebwoy and also sang his classic 2015 hit single, Mightylele.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh