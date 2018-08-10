Presbyterian University College courses, fees and admission requirements

When choosing a college or university, ensure the institute is accredited, the fees are affordable, and you can meet the admission requirements for the course you want. This article shares substantial information about the Presbyterian University College courses and related matters. Read on to find out if this institute suits you.

The Presbyterian University College is partly a private and a public institute. Photo: @PresbyUniGh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Learn about PUC courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The article shares a simple application guide and the minimum aggregate score for SSSCE/GBCE and WASSCE applicants.

Presbyterian University College courses

The history of the Presbyterian University College dates back to 1843 when the Presbyterian Church of Ghana established the first elementary school in Ghana. The institute grew and launched the Presbyterian University College on November 23, 2003. Currently, the Presbyterian University College is partly a private and a public institute.

Presbyterian University College courses

PUC Ghana accommodates modern trends that reflect Christian principles. Its courses are divided into undergraduate and postgraduate levels and faculties/schools as listed below:

Undergraduate level

The undergraduate level has the following faculties and courses:

Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences

BSc. Midwifery

BSc. Nursing

BSc. Physician Assistantship

Faculty of Science and Technology

BSc. Computer Engineering

BSc. Information and Communication Technology

BSc. Mathematics with Statistics

BSc. Mathematics with Accounting

Faculty of Law

Bachelor of Laws

Faculty of Development Studies

BSc. International Development

BSc. Environmental and Natural Resources Management

Faculty of Education

B.Ed. Education Social Studies

School of Business

BSc. Business Administration

BSc. Agribusiness

The Presbyterian University College headquarters is at Abetifi-Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Photo: @PresbyUniGh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Graduate level

The following Presbyterian University College programs are available at the institute's School of Graduate Studies:

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Environment and Development

Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Educational Studies

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Educational Studies

M. A. International Development Studies

MSc. Environmental Health and Sanitation

MSc. Natural Resources Management

MSc. Financial Risk Management

Master of Public Health (MPH)

PUC admission requirements

The general requirements for PUC admissions are:

The total aggregate score for SSSCE/GBCE is 24 or better, and that of WASSCE is 36 or better.

RSA III/ABEC/HND Applicants are eligible to apply.

Mature applicants for all other programs, except BSc. Nursing and BSc. Physician Assistants, must be at least 25 years old and have relevant work experience. They must also include a birth certificate on their application and pass an entrance examination comprising English, Mathematics, and General Paper/Aptitude Test.

Presbyterian University College online application

International and Ghanaian applicants can use the following application guide:

Visit the Presbyterian University College website.

Click "Admissions."

Click "How to Apply."

Read the guide and purchase the e-voucher online using VISA and mobile money, or buy a voucher from any Agricultural Development Bank, Ecobank, Republic Bank, Universal Merchant Bank, Prudential Bank, CBG, GCB, or Fidelity Bank branches.

An e-voucher/voucher costs GHC 100 (Ghanaians) or $100 (non-Ghanaians).

The e-voucher/voucher will have a PIN to help you access the application form.

As you wait for a PIN to be sent to your email or phone number, check under "TO COMPLETE THE ONLINE APPLICATION FORM" and click on a relevant application form link.

Enter the e-voucher/voucher PIN to access the application form.

Read the guide for completing the application form before filling it out.

After completing the application form, upload scanned copies of all the required supporting documents (result slips/certificates, transcripts, and a passport-size photo). Mature applicants must include their baptismal or birth certificates.

Your application will only be considered once PUC receives all required documents.

Submit the application.

Download the admission form and fill it out.

Print the summary and attach an endorsed corroborative form and a Bank Draft of GHC 100 (payable to Presbyterian University, Ghana) for your downloaded application form. Graduate application forms purchased at any PUC campus and forms downloaded online cost GHC 120 (for Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians).

Put everything in an envelope and send them to the Presbyterian University College post office address:

The Registrar,

Presbyterian University, Ghana

P. O. Box 59

Abetifi

The proverbial Presbyterian principles guide the Presbyterian University College. Photo: @PresbyUniGh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Presbyterian University College offline application

You can buy undergraduate application forms from any Presbyterian University College campus for GHC 100 (Ghanaians) or $100 (non-Ghanaians). Graduate application forms purchased at any PUC campus and forms downloaded online cost GHC 120 (for Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians).

Read the guide for completing the application form before filling it out. After filling out the application form, put it in an envelope with copies of all the required supporting documents (result slips/certificates, transcripts, and a passport-size photo). Matured applicants must include their birth or baptismal certificates.

Send the envelope to the Presbyterian University College post office address:

The Registrar,

Presbyterian University, Ghana

P. O. Box 59

Abetifi

What are the Presbyterian University College application fees?

Undergraduate application forms purchased from any PUC campus cost GHC 100 (for Ghanaians) or $100 (for non-Ghanaians). Applicants who download application forms (PDFs) from the PUC website pay GHC 100 when submitting their applications to any PUC campus. Meanwhile, graduate application forms purchased at any PUC campus and forms downloaded online cost GHC 120 (for Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians).

How much is the Presbyterian University College fees?

An analysis of the 2014/2015 tuition fee structure shows the institutes would charge first-year Ghanaian undergraduates up to GHC 2380.50 per year, while international students paid between $300 and $400. Since the amount must have increased by 2024, contact the institute to know the current fees.

PUC scholarship application

Download the Financial Aid Handbook to learn about student scholarships Presbyterian University College offers and how to apply.

Some of the scholarship opportunities available at PUC Ghana are:

Full-ride scholarship opportunities

The Griffith Scholarship

The Service Entrepreneurship Scholarship

Promise scholarships

The Laurens County Service Scholarship

The Laurens County Transfer Promise Scholarship

The Palmetto Girls State and Palmetto Boys State Promise Scholarships

Presbyterian Promise Scholarship

Other scholarships

Presbyterian University College grant - Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

The 1880 Student Referral Program Scholarship

The Legacy Scholarship

The Emerging Church Leadership Scholarship

The Palmetto Fellows Scholarship

The LIFE Scholarship

The South Carolina HOPE Scholarship

SC LIFE or Palmetto Fellows Scholarship Enhancement

The Presbyterian University College has scholarships. Photo: @PresbyUniGh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can reach out to the Presbyterian University College through:

Telephone: (+233) 0202277202-5, 7-10

(+233) 0202277202-5, 7-10 Emails: info@presbyuniveristy.edu.gh | admission@presbyuniveristy.edu.gh

info@presbyuniveristy.edu.gh | admission@presbyuniveristy.edu.gh Postal address: Registrar, P.O. Box 59, Abetifi-Kwahu.

Is Presbyterian University a private university?

Presbyterian University, Ghana, is a partially private and public university with multiple campuses and headquarters in Abetifi-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

How old is the Presbyterian University?

Founded on November 23, 2003, at Abetifi-Kwahu, Ghana, the institute is over two decades old in 2024.

What are the Presbyterian University College campuses?

PUC Ghana has five campuses: Akropong-Akuapem, Tema, Abetifi-Kwahu, Kumasi, and Asante Akyem-Agogo.

Is the Presbyterian University College accredited?

Ghana's National Accreditation Board (NAB) accredits the Presbyterian University College.

What are the Presbyterian University College cut-off points?

To get admitted into PUC Ghana, SSSCE/GBCE holders should attain a total aggregate score of 24 or better, while WASSCE holders should attain 36 or better.

Does Presbyterian University offer degrees in nursing?

PUC Ghana's Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences offers BSc. Midwifery, BSc. Nursing, and BSc. Physician Assistantship.

What are the Presbyterian University College nursing requirements?

Below are the minimum admission requirements for BSc. Nursing at the Presbyterian University College, Agogo:

International students are admitted based on their home country qualifications. However, the West African Examination Council determines the equivalence.

Applicants from non-English speaking countries should provide proof of English proficiency.

Mature applicants must be at least 25 years old and have an SRN, RMN, RM, CHN, or any relevant certificate in nursing. SSSCE holders must have passes in English, Mathematics, and Science or 5 credits in five subjects at GCE 'O' level. Additionally, all mature applicants must pass an interview and entrance examination.

If you have a Diploma in Nursing from a recognized institution, you must have attained at least a GPA of 3.25 to supplement WASSCE and O level.

WASSCE applicants must have an aggregate of 36 or better in six subjects (three cores and three electives). The core subjects are English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science. Elective subjects can be selected from science, General Art, Home economics with food and Nutrition, and General Agriculture with Chemistry.

SSSCE applicants must have obtained an aggregate of at least 24 in 6 subjects. The core subjects are Integrated Science, Mathematics, and English language - one must have a minimum of D. Elective subjects can be any of these: science, General Art, Home economics with food and nutrition, or General Agriculture with Chemistry.

The Presbyterian University College fosters relationships with other institutions of higher learning. Photo: @PresbyUniGh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the Presbyterian University College admission deadlines?

Graduate applications and admissions for the 2023/2024 academic year are open for prospective students. Undergraduate applications and admissions for the 2024/2025 academic year are also open for prospective students.

Presbyterian University College courses can shape your future and lead you onto the right career path. Ever since it received the Presidential Charter, the institute has operated as a full-fledged university and awarded its own degrees.

Yen.com.gh listed the best all-boys Senior High Schools in Ghana. The advantage of sending your child to an all-boys school is that these institutes give boys the time and space to develop, grow, and mature at their own rate and pace.

In every class, boys are tasked to work together. Throughout this process, they bond and learn how to work with different people. They also learn roles they can best perform in group settings.

Source: YEN.com.gh