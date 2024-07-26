The Olympic team of Ghana displayed their traditional pride after wearing smock for Paris 2024

Joseph Paul Amoah led Ghana for the boat ride parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games

Ghana will participate in various disciplines at the Olympic Games in Paris, including swimming

Ghana's Athletics team arrived in style at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The team made up of eight athletes and officials touched down in the French capital after weeks of training in Strasbourg on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Five athletes, led by flagbearer Joseph Paul Amoah, will join the boat ride as the various countries proudly announce their participation at Paris 2024.

Ghanaian athletes arrive for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Ghana team wore locally made colourful smocks for the beautiful ceremony, which had a touch of traditional display, as sighted on social media.

Ghana will participate in different disciplines including track and field events as well as swimming.

The West African nation will be hoping to finish on the podium in some of the events they will take part in.

Ghana won only bronze in Tokyo 2020, which was in boxing, a discipline the country failed to qualify in 2024, as reported by the Olympics.

Ghana's Olympic team and disciplines

Eight athletes will represent Ghana with six participating in track and field. Rosemary Yeboah, gold medalist at the African Games will take part in high jump for Ghana. It is the first time an athlete will represent the country in high jump.

Meanwhile, Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Abdul Rasheed Saminu, and Isaac Botsio will be on the track for sprint events.

Joselle Mensah and Harry Stacey will represent the country in swimming.

Azamati names Usain Bolt as idol

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati is preparing for his second Olympic Games ahead of the start of Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024.

The 100m and 4X100m runner is one of Ghana's hopefuls for a medal at the multi-sport event in France this year, having established himself on the global stage.

Azamati starred for Ghana as the team qualified for the 4X100m race at the Olympics following his outstanding run in the Bahamas. He also qualified for the 100m race for Paris 2024, as reported by GobuffsGo.

