Blessing Smith, a lady with the Twitter handle @miss_bsmithe got engaged to a man she met online

Sharing how it all started, Blessing shared screenshots from the moment they started getting along online

The photos were shared alongside the engagement pictures and social media users have been reacting to this massively

A beautiful young lady called Blessing Smith on Twitter with the handle @miss_bsmithe has shared an inspirational love story in which she was one of the two main characters.

In a post on her handle, the lady indicated that it all started from her Direct Message (DM) online when she began getting along with a young man who had started admiring her dance moves on social media.

A while later, the two met, fell in love, and have now decided to get engaged.

Photos Showing Start of DM Love Story That Ended In Beautiful Marriage Photo credit: @miss_bsmithe

Source: Twitter

Social media reactions

@_Athelstann said:

I Don't know how "we started with a DM" Couple do it sha. Pls how do you people send the DM? Anytime I send that type of DM, it's either I get aired or blocked, sometimes I get chastised and warned. Congratulations

@TheOyinbooke indicated:

Let nothing limit your expression of love . Amazing love story... Congratulations to you both once again. Someone is seeing this now with 1000s of unread DM. Maybe God is sending your love via DM you are there attending Owambe every weekend

@StickSweett mentioned:

Engaging ladies this days in the dm is so draining as they turn it into publicity stunt, cruise catching & a way of bringing people down so, for the fact that he was lucky doesn’t apply to others. Ladies should emulate this and be more sensible. Anyway, no shades & congrats.

See the post below

Man who Boldly 'shot his shot' in lady's DM in 2019 gets Married to her Tomorrow

In an equally heartwarming story, a handsome young man known by the handle @Parragon_ on Twitter revealed that he was going to get married to a lady, two years after boldly declaring his intentions to her on Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of the message, @Parragon confessed to the beautiful lady that he had spent hours staring at her profile and finding out more about her.

He ended the message by indicating that it would be a great joy if he could get to know her better, after which the lady came to reply three days later with the question, "how are you?"

Source: YEN.com.gh