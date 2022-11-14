Portia Gabor, a news anchor on TV3 Ghana could not stand on her feet after receiving a surprise on live TV

She was casting news as usual when Kojo Yankah, the Media General board chairman showed up with some exciting news

Kojo Yankah told Portia she was getting a 2-bedroom house & a fully-funded trip to South Africa, which triggered her reaction

The management of TV3 Ghana and Media General surprised news anchor Portia Gabor during a live bulletin on the evening of November 14, 2022.

Kojo Yankah, the board chairman showed up with flowers to congratulate Portia on winning the highly coveted GJA Journalist of the Year for 2021 which was the year in review.

He announced this to Portia, who hitherto had no knowledge about the arrangement and collapsed to the floor after hearing that.

Photos of Portia Gabor receiving her surprise Photo credit: @otiadjei

Source: Twitter

The moment was captured beautifully and shared in the form of a video footage on the verified Twitter handle of TV3 Ghana and Michael Oti Adjei, the General Manager, News at Media General Group.

"Portia Garbor is getting a two bedroom house and an all expenses paid 10-day holiday package for herself and family from Media General for winning the 2021 Journalist Of The Year according to board chairman Kojo Yankah," Michael posted on @OtiAdjei

Watch the beautiful moment in the video below:

Other awards won by Portia Gabor

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Gabor picked up 2 other awards including Best News Production for TV with her feature, Beggars, which aired on Media General's TV3.

She was also named the Health Journalist of the Year with her feature Health for Wealth.

At the ceremony, Portia Gabor acknowledged pacesetters of journalism in Ghana, especially the female journalists, as she received her awards. “You didn’t only set the pace for us but broke the glass ceiling,” she said.

