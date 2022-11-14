Celebrated Ghanaian broadcast journalist has won the hearts of her company Media General after she was crowned the 2021 Journalist of the Year

After that major win, Media General gifted her with a two-bedroom house, as well as a fully funded trip to South Africa

Many people have reacted in awe to the juicy goodies Media General gifted Portia Gabor with as many others are pouring in congratulatory messages for her

Media personality and presenter at TV3 Ghana, Portia Gabor, has been presented with a beautiful package from the media company she works for after winning big at the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Awards.

Media General, the parent company of TV3 Ghana, presented her with a two-bedroom house as well as a fully expense trip to South Africa.

This comes after she was adjudged the 2021 Journalist of the Year at the just ended prestigious awards held to honour Ghanaian journalists from across the country.

The 26th edition of the renowned awards ceremony was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, where she swept away the coveted title.

Portia Gabor also bagged the Best News Production for TV with her feature, Beggars, which aired on Media General's TV3. She was also adjudged the Health Journalist of the Year with her feature Health for Wealth.

Many react to Media general gifting Portia Gabor a 2-bedroom house and a trip to South Africa

Myzz Lee Suzan:

If u see how I was smiling and tearing watching her ehh... She deserves every bit of it. Hard works pay, Congrats Portia

Abigail Oduraa:

This is well deserving. It's good to motivate staff as well God bless management. Congratulations Madam GJA 2021

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson:

I was so teary by her reactions. Hard work pays. Soar Higher. I feel proud when women win. As a teacher I'm a staunch advocate of girls being first in class always and they lead

Samoaka Timothy Pangbot:

Congratulations Portia, you really deserve it

Hon Wilson:

Proud product of Krobo Girls SHS , we are proud of you beautiful journalist.

