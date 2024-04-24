The Ahohor Durbar was successfully held at the Manhyia Palace

The event was held to celebrate the various tribes that can be found in the Ashanti Kingdom

Many people who reacted to videos of photos celebrated the Ashanti Kingdom, with some praising the Asantehene

It was a beautiful sight to behold as the Manhyia Palace hosted people from various ethnic groups during a festival known as the Special Awukudae in honour of visitors known as the Ahohor Durbar.

The colourful event, which took place on Wednesday, April 24, was aimed at ensuring that all tribes in the Ashanti kingdom throng the palace to exhibit their unique culture and tribal heritage before the Ashanti king.

It is a symbol that showcases Asanteman's peaceful coexistence with all tribes in the Ashanti kingdom.

The durbar was organized as part of activities marking Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25-year reign as the Asantehene.

Ghanaians react to the Durbar

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section praised the Asanteman over the success of the durbar.

Taufic Bello Chiroma stated:

Proud kumasi Zango Ashanti born. Piawwwwww

Akosua Frimpomaah Saka indicated:

Watching live from New Jersey, kototohene baakope, w’ahenie efatawo dodo, nyansafo) Onyankonpon entre wa shiamu, May God Almighty bless you with good health and long life

Akosua Frimpomaah Saka reacted:

Asantekotokohene, Nana Osei Tutu Ababio nya nkwa daa, we are proud of you KING SOLOMON, Opemso) , Otwediampon Onyankonpon nhyira wo

Dauda Ali replied:

One of the best regions that is tolerant and embraces all cultures. Most of the people are kind hearted and ready to help genuine people in times of hardships.

Yaw Amankwah commented:

Ooooh goosebumps all over my body.Infact I love this moment it should bring all other tribes on board

Otumfuo's family attend Akwasidae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Akwasidae festival was recently held on March 31, 2024, at Manyhia Palace.

Lady Julia, the wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and her children, who have grown to become good-looking young adults, were at the festival to pay homage to the Asantehene.

Other chiefs from parts of the Asante Kingdom also attended the event.

