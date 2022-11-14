Portia Gabor has been given a 2-bedroom house by the management of Media General for her hard work

This comes on the back of the coveted title Portia won as the Journalist of the Year by the GJA

Portia Gabor, in addition to her 2-bedroom house, also gets a fully-paid vacation to South Africa together with her family

TV3's news anchor, Portia Gabor, has been given a two-bedroom house and a fully-paid trip to South Africa by the management of Media General.

This was announced while News 360 was in session on the evening of November 14, 2022, as a surprise to Portia Gabor who was casting on the bulletin.

Portia was rewarded for her hard work and diligence that culminated in her winning the ultimate title as the Ghana Journalist of The Year at the Ghana Journalist Association awards.

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Portia was celebrated by her colleagues at Media General after she was crowned the P.AV. Ansah Journalist of the year 2021 at the Ghana Journalists Award.

In a video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook of TV3, her colleagues gave her a guard of honour as they welcomed her back to work just two days after winning the prestigious award.

In a short clip, Ms Gabor who wore a beautiful straight red dress was captured walking majestically from the main reception of the Media General premises towards her colleagues who had flanked both sides of the entrance in an anxious wait for her.

Other awards won by Portia Gabor

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Gabor picked up 2 other awards including Best News Production for TV with her feature, Beggars, which aired on Media General's TV3.

She was also named the Health Journalist of the Year with her feature Health for Wealth.

At the ceremony, Portia Gabor acknowledged pacesetters of journalism in Ghana, especially the female journalists, as she received her awards. “You didn’t only set the pace for us but broke the glass ceiling,” she said.

