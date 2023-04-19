A beautiful moment involving a saloon owner and her pretty workers has left many people gushing

In a video, the saloon owner and the workers displayed amazing moves as they joined A TikTok dance challenge

Social media users who reacted to the video have praised the saloon owner for having a nice rapport with her workers

Dance lovers have fallen in love with a Ghanaian saloon owner due to how well she relates with her pretty workers.

This comes after a video of some hairdressers and their madam displaying dance moves surfaced on the net.

The video started with the saloon owner standing in front of the camera as she signalled her workers in the saloon to join her on the dance floor.

The workers on hearing the directive put on bright smiles as they followed in the lead of their madam who opened the dance floor, gave some bodacious dance moves and exited the scene.

The workers also did not also waste the opportunity as they took turns to whine and shake their bodies for the camera as one of the viral TikTok tunes was played.

Ghanaians applaud the saloon owner

At the time of writing the report, the 59-second video had raked in over 26,000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised the saloon owner for establishing a nice rapport with her workers.

user3227653236186 stated:

The way she treats her workers even if one of them try to plan something against her it will never work

Shantel added:

This type of work, how the boss is always happy with her workers nu, u can’t stop the job u will always be happy to work for her

afia_anorbea reacted:

Madam wo nim wassup wate .. how can your apprentice stop this kind of work because there’s always happiness

Adhiforeal stated:

u re too much, it is the dancing for me

