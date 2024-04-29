Kumawood actor, Otumfuo Nana, has reacted to reports about his new profession as a security guard outside Ghana

In a video making rounds on social media, he assured fans that he would soon return to the acting scene

Netizens who thronged the comment section encouraged him to focus on his job

Kumawood Actor, Otumfuor Nana has clarified reports about his life abroad, his security job and his acting career in Ghana.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, he noted that he's not quit acting, however, he took a ten year break to focus on other endeavors.

Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana

During his interaction with DJ Nyaami, he noted that life took a turn as he found himself abroad and in a bid to survive, he took up various roles including his security job.

Otumfuo Nana had recently become the talk of the town after reports of his involvement in security work surfaced online.

I've been abroad since 2015 - Otumfuo Nana

Ghanaians were left bewildered upon seeing a photo of the talented actor wearing a security uniform.

This is after he had seemingly disappeared from the acting scene. Apparently, he had put a hold on his acting career since 2015 after he relocated abroad.

He indicated that life has not been all rosy as he encountered various challenges, but by dint of hard work, he's been doing well lately.

He further reacted to comments from people who were talking down on his security job. In his response, he emphasised that it is a well paid job.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react

Ghanaians have been reacting to Otumfuor Nana's interview with SVTV Africa. Many encouraged him to continue being proud of his job.

@Fit-Manuel wrote:

"Security job in abroad not easy to get . This man salary can pay ten (10) government workers in Ghana."

@Quophi Tweneboah wrote:

"Who remembers that movie he was a mechanic alongside Agya koo, wayoosi and that one man that movie was soo nice."

@Manny wrote:

"Masa stay there and do you. Obra ne woara bo."

@osika afia dwomoh wrote:

"You are explaining too much, you owe no one."

@Hayfron wrote:

"Please don't explain yourself to anyone bro."

Otumfuo Nana: Ghanaian security man in UK defends Kumawood actor, opens up on his salary in video

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh on a video of a Ghanaian man in the UK defending Otumfuo Nana over his decision to work as a security guard has gone viral.

He explained that working as a security guard in the UK pays better than most jobs in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh