A confident Ghanaian woman has left netizens drooling after her captivating dance moves surfaced online

The 44-second video had the woman displaying enticing dance moves as she wiggled her waist and backside

Social media users who reacted to the video were full of praise for the beautiful woman

An elderly Ghanaian woman has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her dancing beautifully went viral.

The TikTok video which was shared by @officialstarter captured the woman standing in the midst of other elderly women in plain view readying herself to thrill the onlookers.

A curvy woman shakes her heavy backside in a video Photo credit:@officialstarter/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The woman initially acted shy as Screwface's Azonto tune 'Gbalagazaa, began to play.

She however got into the mood and showed what she is made of as she wiggled her waist and danced with her backside much to the delight of other women who had gathered there.

The dance moves of the woman were so captivating that a young man who was on the scene put his hands on his head and looked on attentively.

At the time of writing the report, the 44-second video had gathered over 29,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the woman for her dance moves with many also highlighting how well-endowed the woman was.

Ohenewaa Cuty replied:

not me imagining how guys were crushing nd chasing her when she was young

Jimmy added:

Nt me imagining hw her daughter will look like

Sandra Rodriguez Tru added:

Nowwwww I know from where I got mines yeah momma shake it up

NanaAfyaEugenia indicated:

I’m just imagining her in her young age

