A video of a Ghanaian student making a choice between a first class and $100 million has gone viral

The young lady in the TikTok video did not hesitate to choose the money over obtaining the degree

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised her for her choice, describing it as a good one

A Ghanaian student of the Accra Technical University has sparked conversation on the true essence of education after she made a choice between $100,000,000, which is equivalent to GH¢13,650,000.

The young lady did not hesitate to choose the former over the latter in a video that has since gone viral.

Speaking to a content creator who asked what her choice would be between the two, she categorically said:

"Money of course."

ATU student speaks about life in school

The pretty young lady who's pursuing her tertiary education at the Accra Technical University further made some remarks about life in school.

She indicated that studies had been quite tough, however, she's been doing her best to excel in her field of study.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who thronged the comment section could not agree less with her has they praised her for choosing money over first class.

@Diyaro wrote:

"Take your 10 Anass ."

@Divine Borigzina wrote:

"Smart."

@mogya wrote:

"Make the gal dem her momo."

In an earlier publication YEN.com.gh reported that a US-based Ghanaian female PhD holder, Dr Abigail Zita Seshie, has got peeps on social media debating the importance of education and personal development.

This was after the young doctor of sociology rebuked attempts by some people online to devalue educational achievements, comparing academic certificates to wealth.

Dr Zee, as she is famously known on TikTok, says it is "a poor man's mentality" for some people to draw a correlation between academic accomplishment and wealth.

She said that while formal education may not necessarily translate into riches, it gives people some prestige, privilege and access to certain places money would never take them.

