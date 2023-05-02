A clip showing a 2002 Mercedes Benz G Wagon model upgraded with the latest interior features stirred reactions

The car's interior maintained mostly its analogue look because the owner said he had no use for some modern features

Many people who saw the car's new leather seats and dashboard wanted to know the upgrade's cost

A creative Nigerian man, @juniorifeanyi857, who is known for car remodelling, shared a video showing a Mercedes Benz G Wagon 2002 that was upgraded to a new model.

Filming the interior that had seats and dashboard looking clean, the man said many car owners do not use most of the functions in their vehicles.

The man said the owner wanted an analogue screen. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

2002 Mercedes Benz G Wagon upgraded to new model

He added that the buttons in new cars are the expensive things people actually pay millions for. The man stated that the owner of the old G Wagon wanted most of the features in the upgrade to remain analogue.

The man also said the owner maintained he does not want a digital screen as it is only for aesthetics.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

j. Boi said:

"Abeg i wan lean work ooo."

Sani Aruna said:

"I love the way you stated your facts."

Destiny Udensi wondered:

"2002?????, seriously???"

He replied:

"Yes boss."

123456789mine asked:

"How much is the upgrade please?"

Excellency asked:

"I own a G63 2002 how much would it cost to upgrade to 2020."

PadreGalahad said:

"People don’t know the function doesn’t mean they are not useful…I use 2020 G63 and most of those features are useful."

The man replied:

"I did t say they are not useful but 80% of car owners won’t use any of the unfamiliar features till they sell the car..that’s the truth."

Apex said:

"The steering looks like it needs alignment."

user1771374579641 said:

"The reason why you don't make use of them is because majority of the cars are not built for the Nigerian market... rather made for the US market."

Source: Legit.ng