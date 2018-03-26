Top 25 richest musicians in Ghana and their net worth revealed

The Ghanaian music industry is quite vibrant, with numerous genres and musicians. The industry has also become quite lucrative as numerous singers from the country continue to gain massive fanbases, both locally and internationally. Besides making music, the richest musicians in Ghana also complement their income with brand endorsements, advertising deals, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Some of the richest Ghanaian musicians. Photo: getty.com, @Ollie Millington, @Jack Vartoogian, @Ross Gilmore (modified by author)

Music-wise, most Ghanaian musicians make money through music royalties, shows, live performances, and online music streaming sites like YouTube, BoomPlay and Spotify.

Who are the richest musicians in Ghana?

Who is the current richest musician in Ghana? Here is a look at the country's 25 richest musicians.

25. D. Black - $150,000

Real name: Desmond Kwesi Blackmore

Desmond Kwesi Blackmore Birthday : 12th January 1987

: 12th January 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Black Avenue Muzik

D. Black started his career at a young age due to the influence of his parents. Since then, he has produced numerous hit tracks. Besides music, the singer also owns five companies, Oases Pool Lounge, a record label, an events company, a nightclub, an advertising firm, and a recording studio. D.Black's current net worth is estimated to be $150,000.

24. Casta Troy - $150,000

Casta Troy. Photo: @casta2troy (modified by author)

Real name: Ashikwei-Mensah Attram

Ashikwei-Mensah Attram Birthday : 1998

: 1998 Age : 24 years old (as of 2022)

: 24 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Bodybeatz

Ashikwei-Mensah Attram, commonly known as Casta Troy, is a hugely popular Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and producer from Takoradi. He rose to prominence in 2017 when he released the hit track Get It. Since then, he has received numerous award nominations for his outstanding work. Casta Troy's current net worth is $150,000.

23. Joyce Blessing - $180,000

Real name: Joyce Akosua Twene

Joyce Akosua Twene Date of birth: May 15

May 15 Record label: Independent artist

Gospel artist Joyce rose to prominence in 2013 and has bagged numerous Ghana Gospel Industry Awards. Today, she is among the best-known Ghanaian gospel singers. Joyce Blessing's current net worth is estimated to be $180,000.

22. Efya - $180,000

Ghanaian Afro-Soul singer Efya (born Jane Awindor) performs onstage with her band at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, July 7, 2019. Photo: Jack Vartoogian

Real name: Jana Fara Fauzzier

Jana Fara Fauzzier Birthday : 10th April 1996

: 10th April 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Record label: One Nation Entertainment

The singer hails from Kumasi. She rose to fame after appearing on the Stars of the Future talent show. Besides singing, she is also an ambassador of the Awal Children of the Future Foundation (ACOTF). Efya's net worth is $180,000.

21. Fameye - $300,000

Real name: Peter Famiyen Bozah

Peter Famiyen Bozah Birthday : 11th September 1994

: 11th September 1994 Age : 28 years old (as of 2022)

: 28 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Fameye Music

Bozah is one of the most resilient Ghanaian singers. Most of his songs were inspired by the tough life he lived as an orphan. He is currently signed to the Fameye Music label and has a net worth of $300,000.

20. Wendy Shay - $500,000

Wendy Shay. Photo: @wendyshayofficial (modified by author)

Real name: Wendy Asamiah Addo

Wendy Asamiah Addo Birthday : 20th February 1996

: 20th February 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Record label: RuffTown Records

Wendy Shay is an Afrobeats and Afropop artist. Before joining the music industry, she worked as a trained midwife and nurse. The singer has released numerous hit songs and performed in top events and shows countrywide and abroad. Wendy's net worth is $500,000.

19. Kwesi Arthur - $1.1 million

Real name: Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior Birthday : 18th December 1994

: 18th December 1994 Age : 28 years old (as of 2022)

: 28 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Independent

Kwesi also worked as a security guard before starting his music career at a local studio in Tema. He got the inspiration to be an artist from Drake's Thank Me Later jam. Today, he is among the most popular Ghanaian artists. Kwesi Arthur's net worth is $1.1 million.

18. Eye Judah - $1.5 million

Eye Juddah. Photo: @eyejudah (modified by author)

Real name: Bernard Charles-Tawiah Okaiteh Amlalo

Bernard Charles-Tawiah Okaiteh Amlalo Birthday : July 27, 1991

: July 27, 1991 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Freedom Cry Records

Bernard Charles-Tawiah, commonly known as Eye Juddah, is a dancehall, reggae, and Afro-beat artist from Ashaiman, Ghana. He is currently signed to Freedom Cry Records and is among the former members of the Music Our Life and Soul band. Eye Juddah's net worth in 2022 is $1.5 million.

17. Amakye Dede - $1.5 million

Real name: Dan Amakye Dede

Dan Amakye Dede Birthday : January 5, 1958

: January 5, 1958 Age : 64 years old (as of 2022)

: 64 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Buey Records

Dan Amakye Dede is commonly known by his nickname Iron Noy. He is a hugely popular veteran Ghanaian musician currently signed to Buey Records, Amakye's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $1,5 million.

16. Ben Brako - $1.5 million

Ben Brako. Photo: @officialbenbrako (modified by author)

Real name: Bernard George Kobena Brako

Bernard George Kobena Brako Birthday : May 20 1952

: May 20 1952 Age : 70 years old (as of 2022)

: 70 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Okaymusic

Ben Brako is a Ghanaian hiplife artiste. He rose to prominence in the mid-1980s after releasing his first solo studio album, Baya. Today, Brako's net worth is $1.5 million.

15. Gasmilla - $1-5 million

Real name: Odartei Milla Lamptey

Odartei Milla Lamptey Birthday : December 15 1984

: December 15 1984 Age : 37 years old (as of 2022)

: 37 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Fisherman Worldwide

Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly known as Gasmilla, is a Ghanaian Hiplife artist. He is best known for his hit songs Aboodatoi and Telemo. Gasmilla's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $1-5 million.

14. Kwaw Kese - $1.5 million

Kwaw Kese. Photo: @kwawkese (modified by author)

Real name: Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey

Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey Record label: Mad-Time Entertainment

Mad-Time Entertainment Genre: Hiplife

Kese is one of the best hiplife musicians in Ghana. He released his debut album known as Na ya Tai, in 2005. Kwaw Kese is renowned for his hit album Abodam, which he released in 2007, for which he won five awards at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards. Kwaw Kese's net worth is $1.5 million.

13. Kuami Eugene - $2 million

Real name: Eugene Kwame Marfo

Eugene Kwame Marfo Birthday : 1st February 1997

: 1st February 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Lynx Entertainment

Kuami Eugene rose to fame following his participation in the 2016 MTN Hitmaker season 5, in which he finished third. Kuami has since become one of Ghana's most prolific singers. Today, Kuami's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

12. Tinny - $2.3 million

Nii Addo in a concert. Photo: @niiaddoaddo (modified by author)

Real name: Nii Addo Quaynor

Nii Addo Quaynor Birthday : 19th January 1982

: 19th January 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Kankpe Records

Tinny is a Ghanaian rapper that has been active in the country's music industry for over twenty years. At the tender age of eight, he began his career by singing and rapping at parties and funfairs. By the time he released his debut album, he was already a well-known public figure. Today, he is among the top richest musicians in Ghana, with a net worth of $2.3 million.

11. King Promise - $3 million

Real name: Gregory Bortey Newman

Gregory Bortey Newman Birthday : 16th August 1965

: 16th August 1965 Age : 57 years old (as of 2022)

: 57 years old (as of 2022) Record labels: 5K Records and Sony Music UK

King Promise ventured into the Ghanaian music industry in 2016 and rose to fame following his collaboration with Fue Dof on the track Thank God. Gregory's father, a classical music lover, significantly influenced his son's career and musical diversity. Today, King Promise's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

10. Fuse ODG - $3 million

Fuse ODG performs at Barrowlands Ballroom on November 14, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Ross Gilmore

Real name: Nana Richard Abiona

Nana Richard Abiona Birthday : 2nd December 1988

: 2nd December 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of 2022)

: 34 years old (as of 2022) Record label: 3Beat Records

Nana Richard Abiona, alias Fuse ODG, is a Ghanaian singer. He got his musical training from the Archbishop Lanfranc School and has since collaborated with musical stars such as Sean Paul, Dawn ODG, and Wyclef Jean. Fuse ODG's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

9. Samini - $5 million

Real name: Emmanuel Andres Samini

Emmanuel Andres Samini Birthday : 22nd December 1981

: 22nd December 1981 Age : 41 years old (as of 2022)

: 41 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Samini Music

Samini is also among the top 10 richest musicians in Ghana. He has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his illustrious career. Samini's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $5 million.

8. Reggie Rockstone - $5 million

Reggie Rockstone. Photo: @reggierockstone711 (modified by author)

Real name: Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei

Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei Birthday : 11th April 1964

: 11th April 1964 Age : 58 years old (as of 2022)

: 58 years old (as of 2022) Record label: KasaRock Entertainment

Reginald is a famous Ghanaian musician, singer, and songwriter. Besides singing, Reggie is also an accomplished entrepreneur with various successful business ventures. Reggie's net worth in 2022 is $5 million.

7. Stonebwoy - $6 million

Real name: Livingstone Etse Satekla

Livingstone Etse Satekla Birthday : 5th March 1988

: 5th March 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of 2022)

: 34 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Burniton Music Group

Stonebwoy started his singing career while still in high school. He took part in numerous rap contests, thus nurturing his talent. Since then, he has risen into one of the most popular Ghanaian artists. Stonebwoy's current net worth is about $6 million.

6. R2Bees - $6 million

Recording artists Paedae and Mugeez of R2Bees attend Radio Remote Room Day 2 during the 2013 BET Awards at J.W. Marriot at L.A. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Real name: Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez

Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez Birthday : Unknown

: Unknown Record label: R2Bees Entertainment

Cousins Faisal and Rashid have collaborated with renowned artists such as Davido, Sarkodie, Criss Waddle, Wizkid, and Wande Coal. The duo is famous for its creativity in hip-hop, hiplife, and Afrobeat genres. They are currently valued at $6 million.

5. Becca - $6.2 million

Real name: Rebecca Akosua Acheampong

Rebecca Akosua Acheampong Birthday : 15th August 1984

: 15th August 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Record label: EKB records

Becca is one of the most influential musicians in Ghana. Her excellence at both local and international levels has earned her numerous accolades. Today, Becca's net worth is estimated to be $6.2 million.

4. Okyeane Kwame - $7 million

Okyeane Kwame. Photo: @okyeamekwame (modified by author)

Real name: Kwame Nsiah Apau

Kwame Nsiah Apau Birthday : 17th April 1976

: 17th April 1976 Age : 45 years old (as of 2022)

: 45 years old (as of 2022) Recording label: One Mic Entertainment

Okyeane has received over 20 music awards and has been the public relations officer for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Right Owner (GHAMRO) since 2012 and 2014, respectively. Kwame's net worth is currently estimated to be $7 million.

3. Shatta Wale - $11 million

Real name: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Birthday : 17th October 1984

: 17th October 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Record label: Shatta Movement Records

Shatta Wale is the third richest musician in Ghana. He is widely regarded as the African dancehall king because of his remarkable success in the genre. Shatta Wale's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $11 million.

2. Daddy Lumba - $16 million

Real name: Charles Kwadwo Fosu

Charles Kwadwo Fosu Birthday : 29th September 1964

: 29th September 1964 Age : 58 years old (as of 2022)

: 58 years old (as of 2022) Record labels: Lumba Productions

Lumba is one of the most popular veteran musicians in the country. He has released numerous songs and performed in numerous music shows and concerts in Ghana and other parts of the world. Daddy Lumba's current net worth is $16 million.

1. Sarkodie - $18 million

Sarkodie performs live on stage at The o2 Kentish Town Forum on November 24, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Ollie Millington

Real name: Michael Owusu Addo

Michael Owusu Addo Birthday : July 10, 1985

: July 10, 1985 Age : 37 years old (as of 2022)

: 37 years old (as of 2022) Recording label: SarkCess Music label

Sarkodie is a world-famous Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Tema. He is among the most prolific and celebrated Ghanaian artists and has won 92 awards out of his 165 nominations. Besides singing, Sarkodie is a brand ambassador for numerous high-profile local and international companies.

Sarkodie's net worth is estimated to be $18 million.

Summary

Here is a recap of the richest musicians in Ghana today.

Who is the richest female singer in Ghana?

Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, commonly known as Becca, is the richest Ghanaian female singer. Her current net worth is $6.2 million.

Who is the richest musician in the world?

Herb Alpert is the richest musician in the world. The American jazz musician became famous as a member of Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. He is currently worth $850 million.

How rich is Sarkodie?

The renowned Ghanaian musician is worth $18 million.

Which is the most popular music genre in Ghana?

The most popular music in Ghana is known as highlife. It is a mix of various West African rhythms, jazz, swing, ska, rock, and soukous.

Who is the richest musician in Ghana in 2022?

Sarkodie is the richest Ghanaian musician. His net worth in 2022 is $18 million.

Who is the best artist in Ghana in 2022?

Black Sherif seems to be the darling of Ghanaian music lovers, as evidenced by his numerous victories at the recent 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Who is the richest musician in Africa in 2022?

Youssou N'Dour is the richest musician in Africa. His current net worth is $145 million.

The richest musicians in Ghana have made their fortunes from music and other wide-ranging income-generating activities. These men and women continue to keep their fans entertained through song releases, concerts, and online performances.

