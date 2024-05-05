Mohammed Kudus' Wet Ham lost 5-0 to Chelsea on May 5 at Stamford Bridge

Despite the Hammers' heavy defeat, the Ghanaian set a new Premier League record

Kudus is now the newest player to complete 13 dribbles in a single game successfully

Ghanian and West Ham superstar Mohammed Kudus has entered the Premier League's history books with yet another brilliant individual performance.

This comes despite Chelsea's colossal victory over the Hammers on Sunday, May 5, at the Stamford Bridge.

Fans took to social media to hail the West Ham star's fast feet and magical footwork.

Kudus shines against Chelsea Photo source: X/WhoScored, X/Opta

Mohammed Kudus sets new EPL record

Mohammed Kudus has now become the first player to complete 13 dribbles successfully in a single game this season.

According to statistics from WhoScored, the record hasn't been touched in the EPL since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Statistics indicate that Kudus fielded 18 out of his 22 passes with an accuracy rate of 82% and registered a shot on target in their game against Chelsea.

Opta also noted that Kudus' dribbling milestone against Chelsea is the most by any player in a game across Europe's big five leagues in 2023-24.

This continues his impressive run in the league since he joined the English top-flight from Ajax this season. The 23-year-old is currently the highest-scoring Ghanaian in West Ham United history.

Netizens react to Kudus' new record

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they drooled over Kudus' new record.

@OhSuLLy2 said:

He was lights out was West Ham... fortunately, he was the only player like that for them

@wisdomstephen_ wrote:

He was the only bright light for West Ham today, apart from Bowen striking the cross bar 3X

@FaridFarah3 noted:

This is the one player I desperately wanted at Chelsea in the summer. Kudus Nkunku Palmer was the dream

@halee_abdul added:

He needs a befitting team to join. The Hammers are outplayed in almost every match they play.

Kudus wins EPL West Ham Goal of the Month

Waelier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Mohammed Kudus’ impressive strike against SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League had earned him West Ham United’s Goal of the Month for March.

The talented footballer scored twice against Freiburg in the match, and his side clinched a 5-0 victory.

