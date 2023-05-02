A young Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured the message her boyfriend sent that finally put paid to their relationship

In a well-structured English language, the young man explained that she kept doing the same thing he warned her of

Many TikTokers who saw that she saved her boyfriend's name with "Oxygen" made jokes about it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian lady, @doubledosestylishhome, has shared a WhatsApp message she got from her boyfriend that ended their relationship.

In a screenshot of the message the lady shared on TikTok, the young man carefully crafted his thought in fine English as he said the lady was always the issue in their relationship.

The young man said the girl had crossed her limit. Photo source: @doubledosestylishhome

Source: UGC

Give me a break, man tells his girlfriend

Using the word "projection", the young man also took his time to explain the word so that his message could be adequately passed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A part of the message read:

"You've crossed your limit eventually... Please give me a break from now forward!!!"

Watch the video showing the WhatsApp chat here.

The video has gathered over 3000 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Fine blackie said:

"Perfect oxygen don turn carbon monoxide. Chai."

Haroon Ruqayyah said:

"Okay. Am I the only one that agrees with him? Yes I get that people need reassurance but assuming and projecting things really does get tiring."

BOiSAINT said:

"Let’s appreciate the Good English first he’s a top G."

barbielunny said:

"This breakup is so official and classy frame it sis, it's not easy."

IsThisKuza? said:

"He has been warning and you no gree. Please get out."

Arazu Chinedu said:

"Anuofia instead of you to work on the said projection over time. You did not pick the clue."

Milaham said:

"Silence would have been the best response. so sorry."

smack said:

"You poke the bear thinking u couldn't be replace he's a keeper."

Man breaks lady's heart

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that in a message shared by @Sealveeyah2 on Twitter, a Nigerian man narrated how his heart was broken after giving his all to a relationship for four years.

He said during the relationship, he always sent his lady money every two days and handled all her bills.

Man stands lady up

In other news, a beautiful young lady, @nataliedzorani, working in the UK, shared a video to tell people how she was stood up at a date she went to.

The lady revealed that after a man asked her for a date, he forgot and instead took an extra night shift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng