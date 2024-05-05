Medikal has shared some insights into his successful Indigo 02 concert in London

The rapper indicated that his colleagues who performed at the show paid for their travels

The revelations sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that none of the high-profile musicians who graced his recent Medikal Live in London concert received complimentary flights or accommodation.

In an interview with MzGee on United Television, the CEO of Beyond Kontrol revealed that his colleagues, including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, covered their expenses to support his inaugural London show.

Medikal Reveals Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Other Artistes At 02 Indigo Concert Paid For Their Travels Photo source: @amgmedikal

"From Shatta Wale to Sarkodie, all the artistes who came for the show paid for their flight and accommodation," Medikal stated

The highly anticipated concert, held at the iconic Indigo 02, was a resounding success, featuring electrifying performances from Medikal's fellow Ghanaian stars

Reflecting on the experience, Medikal expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from his peers, who chose to attend the event on their own accord and at their own cost.

"This was my first-ever concert in London, and my colleagues in the industry came to show me love," he said.

Medikal also spoke about his performance with Sister Derby, telling the show host to focus on the success of the show.

Watch Medikal's interview below:

Mediklal's submission impresses fans

gidiasamoah said:

@amgmedikal spoke so well... no attacks on opinions shared by pundits. He just won my love n respect

insightwithbismark said:

Medikal has that humble side of him just that the boy in him has risen so high in rescent times. He needs to forgive his wife quickly and come back together, because he taught her how to smoke. At least she wasn’t laid, so it’s forgivable

mimies.trendz said:

I never knew @amgmedikal talks so well, that’s a very decent submission and I love. I love how he spoke with all humility

MzGee blasted over Medikal interview

Meanwhile, media personality MzGee reacted to criticisms concerning her interview with rapper Medikal on UTV's United Showbiz.

According to fans, MzGee should have focused her questions on the rapper's sold-out O2 concert in the UK that his supposed ex-wife Fella Makafui.

However, MzGee had an issue and wondered why Fella could be asked about Medikal's O2 concert, but Medikal could not be asked about Fella's movie, Resonance.

