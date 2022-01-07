Interviews are a rare opportunity for the public to see celebrities step outside of their roles on television, in movies, or on stage. At best, the conversations humanize celebrities and inspire audiences. At worst, they spark public outrage. Through the latter, many have had the opportunity to know more about Mona Gucci.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mona Gucci smiling for the camera. Photo: @monagucciofficial

Source: Getty Images

Mona Gucci is a famous Ghanaian TV presenter, lawyer, and brand ambassador. She was the host of the Link Up show on Kantanka TV before resigning and joining Media General. She is the CEO at Monaphil entertainment USA and serves as Vice President at MarWus Entertainment Inc.

Mona Gucci's profile summary

Birth name: Monalisa Abigail Semeha

Monalisa Abigail Semeha Nickname: Mona Gucci

Mona Gucci Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31st January 1988

31st January 1988 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Kpando, Fesi, Ghana

Kpando, Fesi, Ghana Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Ethnicity: African

African Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour : Black

: Black Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Mr Semeha

Mr Semeha Mother: Mrs Semeha

Mrs Semeha Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status : Single

: Single Spouse: None

None Children: Jaden

Jaden Education : Labone Secondary School and Ghana Institute of Journalism

: Labone Secondary School and Ghana Institute of Journalism Profession : Media personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist

: Media personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist Net worth: $300,000

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mona Gucci's biography

The presenter was born on 31st January 1988 in Kpandon Fesi, Ghana. What is Mona's real name? Her real name is Monalisa Abigail Semeha, even though she is popularly known as Mona Gucci. She has not offered any information about her parents.

She is the fourth born of five children. Abigail Semeha was raised in Burma Camp in Accra together with her other siblings. The family of seven resided at the Burma Camp barracks before Mona relocated to the United States. After completing her primary school education, she joined Labone Secondary School in Accra and graduated in 2002.

After high school, she joined the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to further her studies. She then enrolled and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B. Hons) from the Massachusetts School of Law, Andover, USA.

Career

Mona Gucci in the studio. Photo: @monagucciofficial

Source: Instagram

Abigail Semeha spent a good part of her life in the United States, where she engaged in several money-making ventures. In 2015, she set up an entertainment outfit under MonaPhil Entertainment. She spent four years in Austin, Texas, inviting different artists from her home country to perform in the States.

Upon returning to Ghana, she started working as the host for, Link Up, an entertainment-based program on Kantanta TV. However, she quit her job after a scuffle between her and Afia, which involved her boss, Apostle Kwado Safo and his son.

When she left Kantaka TV, she was employed by the owners of Tv3 Network, Media General. She immediately became the host of Biribi Gyegye Wo on Onua television.

Awards and nominations

The media personality has bagged several awards and nominations under categories such as:

2021 - Female Entertainment Show Host of The Year at the Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards (Winner)

2021 - Outstanding TV Host of The Year (Onua TV) at the Sky Excellence Awards Africa (Winner)

2021 - Outstanding TV Presenter of The Year ( Biribi Gyegye Wo on Onua TV) (Winner)

on Onua TV) (Winner) 2020 - Trendy Social Media Program Of The Year ( Link UP ) at the Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards (GSACA) (Nominated)

) at the Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards (GSACA) (Nominated) 2020 - Entertainment Show Host Of The Year at the Ghana Entertainment Choice Awards (Nominated)

Mona Gucci's husband and children

Who is Mona's husband? Mona does not have a husband as she has never been married. However, she has a son who goes by the name Jaden. She once shared a picture of his all-grown-up son, and ladies could not help but crush on him.

Currently, Jaden is an SHS graduate in one of the senior high schools in Ghana. Her mother, Mona Gucci, once tagged her Basketball Playing son, referring to him as the Next LeBron James.

Mona Gucci's net worth

The star allegedly has a net worth of $300,000 as of 2022. She has earned such a huge sum of money from her ventures as a media personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist.

Controversy and latest updates

Mona Gucci smiling for the camera. Photo: @monagucciofficial

Source: Instagram

Over the years, the star has faced controversies regarding her personal life and career. Not much was known about her until she clashed with top Ghanaian celebrities such as Afia Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Nelson, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and Nana Aba Anamoah. Her education was a point of controversy at some point too.

Mona Gucci and Afia Schwarzenegger

In December 2020, she first attacked Afia stating that she once employed Afia to work for her at GHc1500. She accused Afia of living a fake lifestyle, alleging that if Afia were rich as she claimed to be, she would not have taken such a low-paying job from Mona.

Afia fiercely reacted to these attacks by hurling unceasing insults at Abigail Semeha, calling a fraudulent lawyer. Afia also attacked Mona's employer, the founder and owner of Kantaka TV, Apostle Kwado Safo and his son, Kwado Safo Junior. In addition, Afia attacked the two (Kwado and his son) for giving Mona the platform on their TV station.

Mona Gucci and Yvonne Nelson

In May 2020, Abigail Semeha offered a list of Ghanaian celebrities she referred to as prostitutes disguised as Slay Queens. One of such people was Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson. As a result, Nelson filed for a defamation suit against Mona.

After the court hearing, Abigail Semeha was ordered to pay GHc500, 000 for making unpalatable statements about Yvonne. Even though Semeha did not appear in court, she was also ordered not to make further defamatory publications about Yvonne and offer an apology on the same.

Mona Gucci's education

Her law degree has been a controversial topic. She claimed that she attended the Massachusetts School of Law in the US. The law school she claimed to have attended was founded in 1988 and has not been accredited by the American Bar Association. It is only accredited by the New England Commission of High Education (NECHE).

Regarding her law internship, she claimed to work as an intern at the Abigail Williams and Associated, a Worcester-based MA law firm in the USA. However, the law firm owner, Abigail Williams, faced bar investigations in 2018 for allegedly stealing $124,356 from her clients. As a result, her law firm was closed down in 2018.

Mona Gucci vs Shatta Wale and Burna Boy

Mona Gucci posing for the camera. Photo: @monagucciofficial

Source: Instagram

Top musicians Shatta Wale and Burna Boy have also been fighting for weeks after Shatta used unprintable words against Nigerians for not supporting Ghanaian musicians as they support them. Then, the beef got personal as Burna called out Shatta, telling him to be bold and attack him directly, not through others.

Amidst the fight, Mona chose Nigerian Burna over Shatta Wale, which inflamed many Ghanaians. Some of them went on to unfollow her on social media. Her fans stated that Mona Gucci didn't have to take sides in the fight and support Nigerian singer Burna Boy over Shatta Wale.

Mona Gucci's fast facts

Is Mona Gucci a lawyer? Unfortunately, it is not clear whether she is a lawyer as everything involving her career in law is full of controversy. Did Mona Gucci attend the Massachusetts School of Law? Mona alleged that she earned her legal training from the school. Who is Mona Gucci? She is a Ghanaian media personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist. How old is Mona Gucci? Mona is 33 years old as of 2022. She was born on 31st January 1988 in Kpando, Fesi, Ghana. How much is Mona Gucci's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $300,000 as of 2022. Who is Mona Gucci's son? Her son goes by the name Jaden. He is a talented basketball player in Ghana.

Mona Gucci is not a new name in Ghana and the entertainment industry. However, despite being a controversial person, she has gained great success through hard work, diligence in her career and other money-making ventures.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Kristen Torrianni age, career, movies, net worth, and latest updates. Kristen is an actress who is known for appearing in several films and TV shows. Top among them include Bachelorette, Hart of Dixie, and Black Lightning.

Source: YEN.com.gh