Young Lady Who Hawks, Farms, Teaches To Make Money Shares Touching Video, Many Pray for Her
Young Lady Who Hawks, Farms, Teaches To Make Money Shares Touching Video, Many Pray for Her

by  Linda Anderson Aba Afful
  • A young lady has in a video shared her efforts in trying to make a living with many TikTok users
  • In the video, the lady showed moments she worked as a farmer, petty trader, waiter, and teacher among many jobs
  • Many went to her comment section to praise her effort in trying to have a financial breakthrough

A young lady with the TikTok handle @djsplendiz1 has in a clip shown the many trades she engaged in to make a living.

At the start of the video, she could be seen selling snacks by the roadside. Another part of the clip showed her working as a teacher.

The lady worked many jobs to survive.
The young lady has engaged in different trades and many people prayed for all her endeavours. Photo source: TikTok/@djsplendiz1
Source: UGC

In pursuit of financial freedom

In different sections of the clip, she was a farmer, waitress, and second-hand cloth seller just to earn a living.

When people asked her if the videos are all real and not a fake attempt at content creation, the lady was quick to say that they are random old videos that capture her struggles.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

AhMazn said:

"Omo, this money must locate you o."

Louis Vwede asked:

"Just now now when dem release this song u don get video ?Abi na old random videos?"

She replied:

"Na old videos oh."

Edima mbakara said:

"Jack of all trade."

She replied:

"Lol and up till now hustle never pay."

LaGreat said:

"Omo it how I was smiling watching this video because I can relate,doing different things just to make a living hustle go pay one day one day just bel."

Anamelechi Goodness said:

"We will all scale through."

Jennifer wendy said:

"content creators..."

She responded:

"It’s not content but real life."

phamilerin4honey said:

"God bless everyone out there trying all their possible best to make it."

Kobbbie said:

"I love the fact that you’re into everything that’s profitable. Keep pushing honey, breakthrough isn’t far away."

Graduate who became a charcoal seller

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady who graduated from the university showed the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.

Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.

In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh

