A Nigerian lady with deep dimples has caused an uproar on social media after showing off her facial asset

In photos and videos which she shared via her official account, the lady's dimples were so deep and unique

Social media users have reacted differently to the photos, with many insisting that it was too much for her cheeks

A beautiful Nigerian lady has caused controversy on social media after showing off her deep facial dimples.

The proud lady shared photos and videos via her TikTok account @dara_smiles, revealing how unique her dimples looked.

Lady flaunts her deep dimples. Photo credit: @dara_smiles

Source: UGC

However, some people who came across the photos did not find it attractive as they insisted it was too big.

Others noted that they loved dimples no matter how awkward or strange they seemed.

Social media reactions

_petrodollar_ said:

"We love dimples not deep holes."

Shemavitidi noted:

"Other areas like the thighs, maybe. But the common place is the cheeks that’s the biggest dimples I’ve ever seen on the cheeks. Wooooo."

Best_fit_fragance reacted:

"Mine is in my back at my waist line."

Luckiifever stated:

"I have dimples on my shoulders."

Fatimah_jamil6 noted:

"I don’t like it."

Shine_worthy3 said:

"I like dimples, but this particular one is irritating."

Jonn_steev added:

"This one no be dimple again o e don dey resemble sickness."

Tiff_forever2 added:

"It looks like someone took a spoon and scooped her cheek out."

Respect1_loyalty2_love3 added:

"Dimples are cute but This is more of a hole than a dimple."

Watch the video below:

Lady gets artificial dimples

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that cheek dimples are considered a thing of beauty and a good luck charm that entices people who perceive them as physically attractive in many parts of the world.

However, not everyone is naturally blessed with them and it appears some have decided to take matters into their hands. A case in point is a trending video of a Caucasian blonde woman who was seen getting her cheeks artificially altered to give her dimples.

The video showed her lying down, seemingly excited, as a professional worked on her face. He was seen pulling what appeared to be strings.

Source: Legit.ng