Gunmen have shot and killed two off-duty police officers at East Trasacco in Accra on Thursday evening, May 2

The officers who shot in front of their private residence by the assailants who were on motorbike

The Ghana Police Service says it is on a manhunt for the assailants

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who allegedly shot and killed two off-duty policemen at East Trasacco in Accra.

The unfortunate incident occured at 6:00 pm on Thursday evening, May 2.

The police is on a manhunt for the assailants

In a Facebook post, the Police Service stated that the two officers were shot in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trassacco.

In what looks like a contract killing, the gunmen had allegedly arrived on a motorbike and opened fire on the police officers killing them.

Following the shooting, they sped off without taking anything from the victims.

The police say they are currently undertaking an intelligence-led operation to apprehend the assailants and bring them to book.

Military officer killed at Millennium City

This incident comes barely three days after a military officer was shot dead in Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The soldier, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Danso Michael, had accompanied his colleagues to investigate a land dispute case in the area when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to earlier reports, the soldier had joined his colleagues to go and investigate a possible land encroachement case on a plot of land bought by one of his colleagues.

The said colleague had been unable to develop the land after one Fiifi had also laid claim to the land.

On April 30, on a visit to the site, the soldiers met Fiifi and his group working on the land.

The officers reported the incident to the Millennium City Police Command; however, nothing came of it.

After another tense confrontation with Fiifi and his group on the land on April 30, the military officers returned to the police command to follow up on their case.

They were informed that the issue had been transferred to the Central East Regional Police Command.

In their attempt to pursue the case there, they were ordered by the suspect, Benlord Ababio, to give up on the land.

When the officers refused, Ababio allegedly sprayed their vehicle with bullets, killing one officer while the others managed to escape.

Ababio has been apprehended by the police.

GAF start investigating murder of soldier

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Ghana Armed Forces has publicly reacted to the murder of one of its officers at Kasoa Millenium City.

The GAF indicated in a statement that it had commenced investigations into the unprovoked murder of Lance Corporal Danso Michael.

It entreated the public to resort to lawful means to address disputes rather than taking the law into one's own hands.

