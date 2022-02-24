Sika Kwaku Dennis will grow up to realize the hero his mother is, given the fact that she managed to take him and his two siblings through school solely from her earnings from the roasted plantain she sold.

He has a great appreciation for his old lady's sacrifices all these years; hence, even as a busy award-winning blogger and student, he wastes no time joining his mother to sell at the least chance he gets.

Sika posing for the camera and helping his mother out Photo credit: Sika Official

Not every child gets the opportunity to be born with a silver spoon in their mouth or even see their parents stand in the hot sun to make ends meet.

Sika Official, as he is popularly known in the blogging space for sure did not come from a wealthy family and every opportunity he got to sit in a classroom or get a clean uniform to wear was as a result of his mother's toil and sacrifices.

The earliest memory the Ghanaian blogger has of his mother's trade goes way back to his nursery days. He witnessed his mother wake very early in the morning, get them ready for school and attend to her business.

"She was one of the hard working women I knew. Even at a young age I saw how committed to her small business. She was organized and had things under control", he told YEN.com.gh

Assisting with his mother's Roasted Plantain business after closing from La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian school

His mother, as hard working as she was and still is, still needed all the support she could get so the young man did just that.

"I used to help my mum sell anytime I close from school. One time i had extra classes and i forgot to tell her about it so i got to her place a bit late and she was so mad at me and asked me never to come around again but she knew that was not possible", Sika said while laughing.

Paying school fees of her 3 children from a small business

Not only was Sika's mother hardworking, but a very supportive wife. She knew and understood the low earnings from her husband's commercial driving business and offered all the necessary assistance her husband needed to maintain their home and care for their children.

"My mum solely paid for the fees of my siblings and I because my father's job was not bringing in enough money. She would give the fees to my dad to make the payment at the beginning of every academic year through to the secondary school," Sika shared with YEN.com.gh.

The young man intimated that coming up with money for fees and upkeep was not always smooth. There were times business was very bad and his parents wondered how they would support the family, but they always figured out how to survive time.

The impact Sika Official's upbringing has had on him

Being raised by his mother and supporting her sell roasted plantain enabled Sika to learn a lot about life and also helped him cultivate some habits.

"I put my mother on a pedestal growing up and she never disappointed. I saw the effort she put in her business, her commitment and resilience, her patience with my father and how she was willing to go the extra mile to ensure we lacked nothing growing up.

My upbringing has taught me to be truthful and humble and to never forget that good things sometimes do not come easy but they would definitely arrive if we don't give up"

To date, Sika continues to join his mother sell her roasted plantain anytime he gets free time.

"I love helping my mother out and I will continue to do it as long as it takes. I am the proud son of a roasted plantain seller. A delicious one at that."

