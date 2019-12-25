University of Ghana courses, fees, cut-off points and admission requirements
The University of Ghana is one of the leading academic institutions in West Africa. The institution was founded in 1948, making it one of the oldest and largest universities in Ghana. University of Ghana courses are offered to individuals who meet the minimum requirements specified by the university.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- University of Ghana courses
- University of Ghana cut-off points
- General University of Ghana requirements
- How much is the tuition fee at the University of Ghana?
- What grades do you need for the University of Ghana?
- How do you choose courses at the University of Ghana?
- What courses can a general arts student offer at the University of Ghana?
- Which visual art courses are available at the University of Ghana?
- How much is the University of Ghana school fee?
Known for its academic excellence and vibrant campus life, the University of Ghana attracts students from Ghana, other African countries, and beyond. It has a diverse student body and faculty, fostering a rich cultural and intellectual environment.
University of Ghana courses
The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines. The courses are grouped into four major colleges:
- College of Health Sciences
- College of Basic and Applied Sciences
- College of Humanities
- College of Education
University of Ghana cut-off points
The table below shows some courses offered at the University of Ghana and their cut-off points for those who selected the institution as their first choice.
College of Basic and Applied Sciences
|Programme
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Biological Sciences
|16 (18)
|BSc. Agriculture
|24
|BSc. Earth Sciences
|24
|BSc. Agricultural Engineering
|22
|BSc. Biomedical Engineering
|10(11)
|BSc. Computer Engineering
|8(10)
|BSc. Food Process Engineering
|18
|BSc. Materials Science & Engineering
|18(19)
|BSc. Family & Child Studies
|16
|BSc. Food & Clothing
|20
|BSc. Information Technology
|9(11)
|BSc. Mathematical Sciences
|12(15)
|BSc. Physical Sciences
|24
|Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
|14
|BSc. Psychology
|22
College of Health Sciences
|Programme
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Education
|24
|BA. Education
|21
|B.Ed. (JHS Specialism)
|24
|Bachelor of Education (Early Grade Specialism)
|24
|Bachelor of Education (Upper-Grade Specialism)
|24
|BA. Education (English)
|20
|BA. Sports and Physical Culture
|24
|BSc. Information Technology - Distance education
|24
|BSc. Administration - Distance education
|30
|Bachelor of Arts - Distance education
|30
|BSc. Administration - Kumasi City campus
|24
|BSc. Administration - Takoradi City campus
|24
College of Humanities
|Programme
|Cut-off points
|Bachelor of Laws
|6
|BSc. Administration - Legon campus
|7
|BSc. Administration - Legon campus (Full-fee paying)
|14
|BSc. Administration - City Campus
|24
|Bachelor of Arts (General Arts background)
|15(16)
|Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying)
|22
|Bachelor of Arts, Administration
|10
|Bachelor of Arts, Administration (Full-fee paying)
|18
|Bachelor of Arts (Business/Science/ Vocational background)
|12
|Bachelor of Arts - City campus
|24
|Bachelor of Fine Arts
|22
General University of Ghana requirements
The specific admission requirements for the University of Ghana vary depending on the programme you are applying to and whether you are a domestic or international student. Here is a breakdown of the University of Ghana admission requirements:
- Must have at least credits (A1 - C6 in WASSCE and A - D in SSSCE) in English and Core Mathematics.
- Integrated Science (for Science-related programmes) or Social Studies (for non-science-related programmes).
- For Science-related programmes, three elective subjects in Science.
- For non-science related programmes three elective subjects in General Arts/Business.
- Total aggregate not exceeding 24.
- Science applicants should have at least a grade of C6 in WASSCE/D in SSSCE in Social Studies/Life Skills.
- Non-science applicants should also have at least a grade of C6 in WASSCE/D in SSSCE in Integrated Science/Core Science.
How much is the tuition fee at the University of Ghana?
The University of Ghana fees are quite affordable for all students. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for various categories.
College of Education
|Programme
|Freshmen - 100 (GH¢)
|Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 (GH¢)
|Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢)
|Bachelor of Arts (Regular)
|2,219
|1,674
|2,283
|Bachelor of Science (Regular)
|2,983
|2,438
|3,047
|Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying)
|5,195
|4,650
|5,259
|Bachelor of Science (Full-fee paying)
|6,926
|6,381
|6,990
|Bachelor of Arts (Distance)
|3,968
|3,333
|3,696
|Business Administration (Distance)
|4,200
|3,565
|3,928
|Nursing (Distance)
|4,200
|3,565
|3,928
|IT (Distance)
|4,200
|3,565
|3,928
|Adult education (Diploma)
|3,922
|3,623
|-
|Librarianship (Diploma)
|3922
|3,623
|-
|Commonwealth youth programmes (Diploma)
|4,046
|3,747
|-
|Public administration (Diploma)
|3,791
|3,492
|-
|Accounting (Diploma)
|4,046
|3,747
|-
College of Basic and Applied Sciences
|Programme
|Freshmen - 100 (GH¢)
|Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 (GH¢)
|Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢)
|Science (Regular)
|2,983
|2,438
|3,047
|Agriculture (Regular)
|3,065
|2,520
|3,129
|Applied Science (Regular)
|3,142
|2,597
|3,206
|Veterinary (Regular)
|3,142
|3,008
|3,617
|Science (Full-fee paying)
|6,926
|6,381
|6,990
|Agriculture (Full-fee paying)
|7,008
|6,463
|7,072
|Applied Science (Full-fee paying)
|8,673
|8,128
|8,737
|Veterinary (Full-fee paying)
|8,673
|8,539
|9,148
|Agriculture (Sandwich)
|2,499
|2,218
College of Health Sciences
|Programme
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Medical School
|2,897
|3,480
|3,272
|-
|Dental School
|2,887
|3,641
|3,432
|-
|School of Pharmacy
|4,458
|3,641
|3,432
|-
|School of Pharmacy - Top Up
|11,000
|10,500
|-
|-
|School of Biomedical and Allied Health Science
|4,197
|3,526
|3,317
|3,079
|School of Nursing
|3,770
|3,476
|3,074
|2,836
College of Humanities
|Programme
|Freshmen - 100 (GH¢)
|Continuing- 200, 300 & 400
|Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢)
|Bachelor of Arts (Regular)
|2,219
|1,674
|2,283
|Administration/Law (Regular)
|2,335
|1,790
|2,399
|Degree Law
|-
|5,733
|-
|Degree LLB (Special programme)
|-
|13,964
|13,964
|Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying)
|5,195
|4,650
|5,259
|Administration/Law (Full-fee paying)
|6,278
|5,733
|6,342
|Degree Law (Full-fee paying)
|-
|5,733
|-
|Degree LLB - Special programme (Full-fee paying)
|-
|13,964
|13,964
|Bachelor of Arts (City Campus)
|4,009
|3,464
|-
|Administration (City Campus)
|4,704
|4,159
|-
What grades do you need for the University of Ghana?
The University of Ghana requires at least credit passes for admission, but the specific grades needed can vary depending on the programme you apply to.
How do you choose courses at the University of Ghana?
You can choose a course based on your passions, skills, and desired career path. This will guide you towards fields of study that align with your aspirations.
What courses can a general arts student offer at the University of Ghana?
The University of Ghana offers a wide range of courses for students in the general arts programme. They include English Language and Literature, History, Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Political Science and Economics.
Which visual art courses are available at the University of Ghana?
Some of the courses typically available in the visual arts programme at the University of Ghana may include drawing and painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, textile design, graphic design and photography.
How much is the University of Ghana school fee?
The University of Ghana Legon fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. It ranges from GH¢ 1,000 to GH¢ 15,000.
The University of Ghana courses range from diploma to graduate level. The institution is one of the oldest public universities in Ghana, offering quality education. You can contact the institution with any inquiries.
Source: YEN.com.gh