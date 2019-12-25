Global site navigation

University of Ghana courses, fees, cut-off points and admission requirements
Study

University of Ghana courses, fees, cut-off points and admission requirements

by  Chris Ndetei Adrianna Simwa

The University of Ghana is one of the leading academic institutions in West Africa. The institution was founded in 1948, making it one of the oldest and largest universities in Ghana. University of Ghana courses are offered to individuals who meet the minimum requirements specified by the university.

The University of Ghana building and a graduate
The University of Ghana is considered the oldest university in Ghana. Photo: @uofgglobal_ (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Known for its academic excellence and vibrant campus life, the University of Ghana attracts students from Ghana, other African countries, and beyond. It has a diverse student body and faculty, fostering a rich cultural and intellectual environment.

University of Ghana courses

The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines. The courses are grouped into four major colleges:

  • College of Health Sciences
  • College of Basic and Applied Sciences
  • College of Humanities
  • College of Education

University of Ghana cut-off points

The table below shows some courses offered at the University of Ghana and their cut-off points for those who selected the institution as their first choice.

Read also

20 Heartwarming movies like The Help every empathy seeker must watch

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

ProgrammeCut-off points
BSc. Biological Sciences16 (18)
BSc. Agriculture24
BSc. Earth Sciences24
BSc. Agricultural Engineering22
BSc. Biomedical Engineering10(11)
BSc. Computer Engineering8(10)
BSc. Food Process Engineering18
BSc. Materials Science & Engineering18(19)
BSc. Family & Child Studies16
BSc. Food & Clothing20
BSc. Information Technology9(11)
BSc. Mathematical Sciences12(15)
BSc. Physical Sciences24
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine14
BSc. Psychology22

College of Health Sciences

ProgrammeCut-off points
BSc. Education24
BA. Education21
B.Ed. (JHS Specialism)24
Bachelor of Education (Early Grade Specialism) 24
Bachelor of Education (Upper-Grade Specialism)24
BA. Education (English)20
BA. Sports and Physical Culture24
BSc. Information Technology - Distance education24
BSc. Administration - Distance education30
Bachelor of Arts - Distance education30
BSc. Administration - Kumasi City campus24
BSc. Administration - Takoradi City campus24

Read also

Grace Asante: KNUST lecturer becomes Ghana's first woman professor of economics

College of Humanities

ProgrammeCut-off points
Bachelor of Laws6
BSc. Administration - Legon campus7
BSc. Administration - Legon campus (Full-fee paying)14
BSc. Administration - City Campus24
Bachelor of Arts (General Arts background) 15(16)
Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying)22
Bachelor of Arts, Administration10
Bachelor of Arts, Administration (Full-fee paying)18
Bachelor of Arts (Business/Science/ Vocational background)12
Bachelor of Arts - City campus24
Bachelor of Fine Arts22

General University of Ghana requirements

The specific admission requirements for the University of Ghana vary depending on the programme you are applying to and whether you are a domestic or international student. Here is a breakdown of the University of Ghana admission requirements:

  • Must have at least credits (A1 - C6 in WASSCE and A - D in SSSCE) in English and Core Mathematics.
  • Integrated Science (for Science-related programmes) or Social Studies (for non-science-related programmes).
  • For Science-related programmes, three elective subjects in Science.
  • For non-science related programmes three elective subjects in General Arts/Business.
  • Total aggregate not exceeding 24.
  • Science applicants should have at least a grade of C6 in WASSCE/D in SSSCE in Social Studies/Life Skills.
  • Non-science applicants should also have at least a grade of C6 in WASSCE/D in SSSCE in Integrated Science/Core Science.

Read also

Chris Brown's children: Meet Chris Brown's adorable kids and baby mamas

How much is the tuition fee at the University of Ghana?

The University of Ghana fees are quite affordable for all students. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for various categories.

College of Education

ProgrammeFreshmen - 100 (GH¢)Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 (GH¢)Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢)
Bachelor of Arts (Regular)2,2191,6742,283
Bachelor of Science (Regular)2,9832,4383,047
Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying)5,1954,6505,259
Bachelor of Science (Full-fee paying)6,9266,3816,990
Bachelor of Arts (Distance)3,9683,3333,696
Business Administration (Distance)4,2003,5653,928
Nursing (Distance)4,2003,5653,928
IT (Distance)4,2003,5653,928
Adult education (Diploma)3,9223,623-
Librarianship (Diploma)39223,623-
Commonwealth youth programmes (Diploma)4,0463,747-
Public administration (Diploma)3,7913,492-
Accounting (Diploma)4,0463,747-

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

ProgrammeFreshmen - 100 (GH¢)Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 (GH¢)Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢)
Science (Regular)2,9832,4383,047
Agriculture (Regular)3,0652,5203,129
Applied Science (Regular)3,1422,5973,206
Veterinary (Regular)3,1423,0083,617
Science (Full-fee paying)6,9266,3816,990
Agriculture (Full-fee paying)7,0086,4637,072
Applied Science (Full-fee paying)8,6738,1288,737
Veterinary (Full-fee paying)8,6738,5399,148
Agriculture (Sandwich)2,4992,218

Read also

A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to

College of Health Sciences

ProgrammeYear 1Year 2Year 3Year 4
Medical School2,8973,4803,272-
Dental School2,8873,6413,432-
School of Pharmacy4,4583,6413,432-
School of Pharmacy - Top Up11,00010,500--
School of Biomedical and Allied Health Science4,1973,5263,3173,079
School of Nursing3,7703,4763,0742,836

College of Humanities

ProgrammeFreshmen - 100 (GH¢)Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢)
Bachelor of Arts (Regular)2,2191,6742,283
Administration/Law (Regular)2,3351,7902,399
Degree Law-5,733-
Degree LLB (Special programme)-13,96413,964
Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying)5,1954,6505,259
Administration/Law (Full-fee paying)6,2785,7336,342
Degree Law (Full-fee paying)-5,733-
Degree LLB - Special programme (Full-fee paying)-13,96413,964
Bachelor of Arts (City Campus)4,0093,464-
Administration (City Campus)4,7044,159-

What grades do you need for the University of Ghana?

Read also

Abuakwa State College admission guide: Application requirements explained

The University of Ghana requires at least credit passes for admission, but the specific grades needed can vary depending on the programme you apply to.

How do you choose courses at the University of Ghana?

You can choose a course based on your passions, skills, and desired career path. This will guide you towards fields of study that align with your aspirations.

What courses can a general arts student offer at the University of Ghana?

The University of Ghana offers a wide range of courses for students in the general arts programme. They include English Language and Literature, History, Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Political Science and Economics.

Which visual art courses are available at the University of Ghana?

Some of the courses typically available in the visual arts programme at the University of Ghana may include drawing and painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, textile design, graphic design and photography.

Read also

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend? Her dating history and rumoured relationships

How much is the University of Ghana school fee?

The University of Ghana Legon fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. It ranges from GH¢ 1,000 to GH¢ 15,000.

The University of Ghana courses range from diploma to graduate level. The institution is one of the oldest public universities in Ghana, offering quality education. You can contact the institution with any inquiries.

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of all Takoradi Technical University courses, fees, and admission requirements. Takoradi Technical University (TTU) is a tertiary institution that was established in 2006 as a result of a government policy to convert polytechnics into universities.

The institution has grown its admission capacity and programmes offered. Currently, TTU has campuses in Effiakuma, Butumagyebu, and Akatakyi.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel