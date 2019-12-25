University of Ghana courses, fees, cut-off points and admission requirements

The University of Ghana is one of the leading academic institutions in West Africa. The institution was founded in 1948, making it one of the oldest and largest universities in Ghana. University of Ghana courses are offered to individuals who meet the minimum requirements specified by the university.

The University of Ghana is considered the oldest university in Ghana. Photo: @uofgglobal_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Known for its academic excellence and vibrant campus life, the University of Ghana attracts students from Ghana, other African countries, and beyond. It has a diverse student body and faculty, fostering a rich cultural and intellectual environment.

University of Ghana courses

The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines. The courses are grouped into four major colleges:

College of Health Sciences

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

College of Humanities

College of Education

University of Ghana cut-off points

The table below shows some courses offered at the University of Ghana and their cut-off points for those who selected the institution as their first choice.

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

Programme Cut-off points BSc. Biological Sciences 16 (18) BSc. Agriculture 24 BSc. Earth Sciences 24 BSc. Agricultural Engineering 22 BSc. Biomedical Engineering 10(11) BSc. Computer Engineering 8(10) BSc. Food Process Engineering 18 BSc. Materials Science & Engineering 18(19) BSc. Family & Child Studies 16 BSc. Food & Clothing 20 BSc. Information Technology 9(11) BSc. Mathematical Sciences 12(15) BSc. Physical Sciences 24 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 14 BSc. Psychology 22

College of Health Sciences

Programme Cut-off points BSc. Education 24 BA. Education 21 B.Ed. (JHS Specialism) 24 Bachelor of Education (Early Grade Specialism) 24 Bachelor of Education (Upper-Grade Specialism) 24 BA. Education (English) 20 BA. Sports and Physical Culture 24 BSc. Information Technology - Distance education 24 BSc. Administration - Distance education 30 Bachelor of Arts - Distance education 30 BSc. Administration - Kumasi City campus 24 BSc. Administration - Takoradi City campus 24

College of Humanities

Programme Cut-off points Bachelor of Laws 6 BSc. Administration - Legon campus 7 BSc. Administration - Legon campus (Full-fee paying) 14 BSc. Administration - City Campus 24 Bachelor of Arts (General Arts background) 15(16) Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying) 22 Bachelor of Arts, Administration 10 Bachelor of Arts, Administration (Full-fee paying) 18 Bachelor of Arts (Business/Science/ Vocational background) 12 Bachelor of Arts - City campus 24 Bachelor of Fine Arts 22

General University of Ghana requirements

The specific admission requirements for the University of Ghana vary depending on the programme you are applying to and whether you are a domestic or international student. Here is a breakdown of the University of Ghana admission requirements:

Must have at least credits (A1 - C6 in WASSCE and A - D in SSSCE) in English and Core Mathematics.

Integrated Science (for Science-related programmes) or Social Studies (for non-science-related programmes).

For Science-related programmes, three elective subjects in Science.

For non-science related programmes three elective subjects in General Arts/Business.

Total aggregate not exceeding 24.

Science applicants should have at least a grade of C6 in WASSCE/D in SSSCE in Social Studies/Life Skills.

Non-science applicants should also have at least a grade of C6 in WASSCE/D in SSSCE in Integrated Science/Core Science.

How much is the tuition fee at the University of Ghana?

The University of Ghana fees are quite affordable for all students. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for various categories.

College of Education

Programme Freshmen - 100 (GH¢) Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 (GH¢) Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢) Bachelor of Arts (Regular) 2,219 1,674 2,283 Bachelor of Science (Regular) 2,983 2,438 3,047 Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying) 5,195 4,650 5,259 Bachelor of Science (Full-fee paying) 6,926 6,381 6,990 Bachelor of Arts (Distance) 3,968 3,333 3,696 Business Administration (Distance) 4,200 3,565 3,928 Nursing (Distance) 4,200 3,565 3,928 IT (Distance) 4,200 3,565 3,928 Adult education (Diploma) 3,922 3,623 - Librarianship (Diploma) 3922 3,623 - Commonwealth youth programmes (Diploma) 4,046 3,747 - Public administration (Diploma) 3,791 3,492 - Accounting (Diploma) 4,046 3,747 -

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

Programme Freshmen - 100 (GH¢) Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 (GH¢) Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢) Science (Regular) 2,983 2,438 3,047 Agriculture (Regular) 3,065 2,520 3,129 Applied Science (Regular) 3,142 2,597 3,206 Veterinary (Regular) 3,142 3,008 3,617 Science (Full-fee paying) 6,926 6,381 6,990 Agriculture (Full-fee paying) 7,008 6,463 7,072 Applied Science (Full-fee paying) 8,673 8,128 8,737 Veterinary (Full-fee paying) 8,673 8,539 9,148 Agriculture (Sandwich) 2,499 2,218

College of Health Sciences

Programme Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Medical School 2,897 3,480 3,272 - Dental School 2,887 3,641 3,432 - School of Pharmacy 4,458 3,641 3,432 - School of Pharmacy - Top Up 11,000 10,500 - - School of Biomedical and Allied Health Science 4,197 3,526 3,317 3,079 School of Nursing 3,770 3,476 3,074 2,836

College of Humanities

Programme Freshmen - 100 (GH¢) Continuing- 200, 300 & 400 Freshmen - 200 and 300 (GH¢) Bachelor of Arts (Regular) 2,219 1,674 2,283 Administration/Law (Regular) 2,335 1,790 2,399 Degree Law - 5,733 - Degree LLB (Special programme) - 13,964 13,964 Bachelor of Arts (Full-fee paying) 5,195 4,650 5,259 Administration/Law (Full-fee paying) 6,278 5,733 6,342 Degree Law (Full-fee paying) - 5,733 - Degree LLB - Special programme (Full-fee paying) - 13,964 13,964 Bachelor of Arts (City Campus) 4,009 3,464 - Administration (City Campus) 4,704 4,159 -

What grades do you need for the University of Ghana?

The University of Ghana requires at least credit passes for admission, but the specific grades needed can vary depending on the programme you apply to.

How do you choose courses at the University of Ghana?

You can choose a course based on your passions, skills, and desired career path. This will guide you towards fields of study that align with your aspirations.

What courses can a general arts student offer at the University of Ghana?

The University of Ghana offers a wide range of courses for students in the general arts programme. They include English Language and Literature, History, Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Political Science and Economics.

Which visual art courses are available at the University of Ghana?

Some of the courses typically available in the visual arts programme at the University of Ghana may include drawing and painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, textile design, graphic design and photography.

How much is the University of Ghana school fee?

The University of Ghana Legon fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. It ranges from GH¢ 1,000 to GH¢ 15,000.

The University of Ghana courses range from diploma to graduate level. The institution is one of the oldest public universities in Ghana, offering quality education. You can contact the institution with any inquiries.

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of all Takoradi Technical University courses, fees, and admission requirements. Takoradi Technical University (TTU) is a tertiary institution that was established in 2006 as a result of a government policy to convert polytechnics into universities.

The institution has grown its admission capacity and programmes offered. Currently, TTU has campuses in Effiakuma, Butumagyebu, and Akatakyi.

Source: YEN.com.gh