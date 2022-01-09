100+ insightful people change quotes that you will relate to

Change is not a welcome thing; hence, most people resist it. Changing can mean getting out of your comfort zone and starting afresh. However, the most successful people in life are those who have embraced change and adapted to it. People change quotes should encourage you that if other people did it, so can you.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though most people change quotes focus on the positive side, the sad reality is that some people change from good to bad. This would mean that not all change is good because sometimes it can be destructive.

Insightful people change quotes

Most people don’t change quotes are for people whose lives have always worked out for them. The rest of us need inspiration from people who have turned things around. Below are some insightful people change quotes:

Pain may change people, but it also makes them stronger than they were.

People can change very fast. Yesterday they were caring, today they are not.

When people change, friends turn into enemies, and strangers become family.

Not everything you face can be changed, but you cannot change anything without facing it.

People change over the years, changing situations both for good and bad.

People will never change their perception of you if they don't know who you are.

Pain can make a person change because they are tired of hurting.

People change, but history doesn't make the right choices before it is too late.

Don’t judge people by their past because people learn, change and move on.

Avoid being overconfident when people say they love you. Instead, ask yourself, until when? People change, and so do their feelings.

People change because nothing lasts.

The most common reason that makes people change is someone else.

People change, even the best of friends can grow apart.

Time changes. People change.

People change because they wish to leave the world better than they found it.

Everything has seasons, and in the same way, people change.

People change; it is amazing how fast someone you know well can become a stranger.

Don’t let your emotions be too attached to somebody. People can change at any moment.

People change because it is the only way to make their lives better. But, unfortunately, no one can do it for them.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes people change in a blink without any explanation. They will do so in front of your eyes or behind your back.

People change when they think you are no use to them. Shun such people because they were never your friends in the first place.

People can be changed by loving how a parent can change a baby.

People often change because they are tired of crossing oceans for people who would never jump puddles for them.

Some people change because they have to create a path for others to follow.

Some people change because they always want to be the best at what they do.

Life moves too fast, and if you blink, you will find that the people you know have become different.

People change because they can never grow without it, and without growth, you aren't living.

No one can change a person without their liking, but a person can be the reason someone changes.

There are people you will never see again, at least not in the same way because they always keep changing.

People change over time because they don't have the strength to handle the sudden change.

Quotes about change

The best change quotes will reflect something getting better and better with time. Such quotes can help people have a different view of the world and resolve to do better. Some good quotes for changing your life include:

People change, and sometimes they become what they vowed never to be.

When priorities change, all the people you know become strangers.

All dream about changing the world, but no one thinks of changing oneself first.

Just like the world is not static, people also change and evolve.

The people who respond to change are the ones that survive, not the strongest nor the most intelligent ones.

Everything comes to pass; nothing comes to stay.

You may mean the world to someone today, and tomorrow you mean nothing. People change!

Perfection is only achieved through constant change and continuous improvement.

The need for people to change is driven by the fact that life does not stop for anybody. Always flow with the current to avoid the tide.

It is funny how you can know somebody for a long, and then they suddenly change right in front of your eyes.

Change is not always abrupt; it happens through one gesture, one person and one moment at a time.

While you cannot change what is already done, you can learn from it and change for the better.

People are naturally impatient for change. They are always waiting for the next good thing.

People cannot change facts, but facts can change people.

Growth is the clearest evidence that people change for the better.

Learn to let go because people will constantly change as soon as they get what they want.

Love doesn't change; it is the people that change.

You may not change the people around you, but you can change the people you choose to be around.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life is beautiful because you can always change, grow and become better. This is because your past does not define you.

Love hurts, friends leave, things go wrong, and people change, but life continues.

Nothing will change if you don’t change anything.

People change because of one of two reasons. Either they have learned a lot or been hurt far too many times.

Change cannot be avoided, but growth is optional.

Never waste your time thinking about the things you cannot change.

Don't force people to change; show them love, and they will change.

A day spent with the person you love can change you forever.

If you think it is hard to watch people change, it is harder to remember who they used to be.

You will never really know someone because people constantly change.

People change because things have to fall apart before falling into place.

Accepting the change in other people will ultimately change who you are.

Quotes about adapting to change

In most cases, change will come regardless of whether we welcome it or not. The best thing you can do in such a situation is to adopt it early. Draw some inspiration from the quotes about adapting to change below:

When you can no longer change a situation, the wise thing to do is to change yourself.

Progress cannot be achieved without change, and those who won’t change their minds will never change anything.

A person who doesn't alter his opinion is like still water and breeds mind reptiles.

Great minds digest change and curve stones thrown at them. Only the shallow-minded are afraid of change.

Life is an art crafted through constant readjustment in line with changes in the surrounding.

A wise person adapts to circumstances just like water shapes itself to the vessel containing it.

There is never a right time to do something difficult, only that people underestimate their capacity for change.

Some people change their ways when they see the light, but others wait until they feel the heat.

All the significant changes tend to be preceded by chaos.

If you don't change direction, you might end up heading.

Don't put all your trust in people because they can change like the year's seasons. Always do what your heart tells you is right.

Intelligence is the ability to know when to adapt to change.

If you cannot use your power for positive change, you will always be part of the problem.

We are primarily scared of change but resisting it is not always a sign of strength; sometimes, being strong requires you to decide what will change your destiny.

The only way you can make any sense out of change is to immerse yourself in it and move along with it.

Change does not come to those waiting for others to act because you are the change you seek.

People who cannot adapt to change can never succeed because change begins in their minds.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is okay to leave everything behind when you feel like you don't belong there anymore. Change can give you the life you deserve.

People change not just with time but also with needs, conditions and situations.

Changing the world starts when people get the courage to change who they are.

People embrace change because the price of doing the same old thing is much higher than the price of change.

No form of life can get better by chance; it all gets better by change.

A person who can’t change his mind cannot change anything.

People change to make life easier by adapting to different situations.

There can’t be life without change because being afraid of the unfamiliar is to be afraid of life.

Adapting to change is the only way one can avoid perishing.

Change is not something to be scared of because it is like a fish leaving the pond to discover a sea.

Human nature is like water, not stone. That means change is part of man.

People change because adaptive minds have better learning capabilities.

Some people never change quotes

Yes, some people will never change, no matter what. They are the kind you may call old-school, but it is because they know the benefits of their old ways. Below are quotes to describe such people:

Sometimes people don’t change. It might be that you never really knew who they were.

Some people are afraid of change because they are glued to the good times of the past.

People never want to change because they are afraid that they may never be recognized.

Some people can’t change because they have trapped themselves in their pain.

People change. But sometimes, people don't change; they reveal their true colours.

Money and success cannot change a person; they only amplify what exists.

Sometimes it is not the people who change; their mask comes off.

There are specific ways people will always be themselves no matter how hard they try to change.

Time does not change people; people change because they want to.

People do not change; it is only that they get revealed for who they are.

Some people can change, but others will always be the same. The difficult thing is to figure out to which group you belong.

Some people will never change, and life will only be easy if you accept that.

Fear of failing is why some people never change, even when they miss out on opportunities.

Depending on others is the habit of people who consider change alien to them.

Some people don't change because their past is too dark, and they are lost.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If people don’t change, they want everything to remain the same.

Some people don’t change because it is not their mission to please others.

People don't change, but their priorities do.

Some people don’t change because it is who they are. They don’t know any other way to live their lives.

Some people will never change just because they are too lazy to have big dreams.

People don't change because they are afraid of becoming someone they won't recognize.

Some people will never change because they are addicted to pain.

Some people fall deeply in love with themselves and cannot welcome any change.

People who keep apologizing but don't change their actions make their words meaningless.

People's actions can be altered, but human nature can never be changed.

Sorry is just a word for a person who will never change.

Some people have good intentions, but their actions always betray them.

Some people will never change; they just become a worse version of themselves if they do.

Some people remain closed from birth to death because of their fear of change.

It is impossible to change people who are not in touch with reality.

People change quotes should not be underestimated because they can give hope to someone who has given up in life. They encourage the lowly and downtrodden to push on if they want a better tomorrow. Thus, the self-change quotes should be sent to those who need motivation that something good can still happen.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the top 100+ I love you more quotes, sayings and messages for her. Words carry heavy meaning. For people in love, being reminded how special they are, is among the best things they experience. If you love your girlfriend, send her I love you more quotes and see how cheerful she will be every day.

You can write the nicest I love you more quotes at least three times a day. She will brighten her face when reading that sweet quote during her lunch break. You can also share funny I love you more quotes to crack her up.

Source: YEN.com.gh