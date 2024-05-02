The Vice President has commissioned 124 homes as part of the Appiatse reconstruction project

The project followed the truck explosion of January 2022, which claimed the lives of 16 residents

Expressing their gratitude, all beneficiaries of phases one and two of the project voiced their satisfaction with the outcome

The Appiatse reconstruction project has been completed, with 124 being commissioned for use by persons displaced by the truck explosion that killed 16 persons.

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was at the centre of the commissioning of the homes after a two-year construction period.

The explosion was caused by mining explosives after the truck conveying them got involved in an accident with a motorcycle

Source: Facebook

Expressing their gratitude, all beneficiaries of phases one and two of the project voiced their satisfaction.

Appiatse is located in Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The newly built structures include one- to seven-bedroom units, a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, drainage and water storage systems.

The explosion occurred on January 20, 2022, near the Appiatse community near Bogoso, in the Western Region.

The earlier explosion was triggered when a motorcycle came into contact with a truck transporting explosives to a gold mine in Bogoso.

The initial blast drew community members to the scene, only for a second explosion to occur shortly after that.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram showed the exact moment the truck filled with explosives at Appiatse caught fire after a collision and exploded, which left many people in massive tears.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident, probably to help anyone who was injured.

Shama quarry rocked by explosion flouted regulations

The Minerals Commission has said the quarry in Anto-Aboso at Shama in the Western Region rocked by an explosion was operating without proper authorisation.

The commission said its inspectors had noticed that the company was conducting nighttime operations, likely to avoid detection by a local task force.

Five people were confirmed dead in the explosion, with others sustaining injuries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh