Twitter user Raphaella Titan seeks advice on social media after her husband buys Christmas clothes for all their children except the one she had before marriage

In a tweet on her verified personal account, she shares her concern, asking followers, "What should I do?"

The online community responded with diverse opinions, starting a discussion on family dynamics during the holiday season

Twitter user Raphaella Titan, known as @Rapco2012, has taken to social media seeking advice after sharing a perplexing situation involving her husband's Christmas preparations.

She expressed her concern, revealing that her spouse purchased festive attire for all their children except for the one she had before entering into marriage with him.

In a tweet that has garnered attention and reactions, Raphaella posed a question to her followers, asking for guidance on how to handle the situation.

A young lady seeks advice after what her husband did Photo credit: PICHA Stock

Source: Getty Images

The tweet reads, "My husband bought Xmas dresses for all our children except the child I had before I married him. What should I do?"

The online community has been quick to respond, offering a variety of opinions and suggestions for Raphaella's dilemma.

@sunnyboymorgan commented:

I was the child that didn’t get toys and stuff because my step dad only bought for his biological kids and even for his brother’s kids. I was always left out. It hurt like hell. I wish that someone could have stood up for me and told my dad either he bought for all or none,

@seeker_emmy indicated:

Buy d child clothes & tell him dad bought it specially from d UK. That would make him feel special & would go to thank daddy for it. when dad gets credit for d clothes he didn't buy. Shame won't let him admit he didn't buy it. Watch and see how he will start changing.

@Damilarelagos stated:

Buy clothes for your child, move on and discuss it later after the festive period, probably when he's very happy. Marrying you means marrying your child either his, or not. Sometimes men find it difficult to cope. This is a delicate situation, so, handle it with care.

