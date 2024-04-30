Socialite and media personality Mona Gucci has opened up on her relationship status with actress Moesha Boduong, revealing that they are no longer friends

According to the Onua TV presenter, Moesha got offended after she made some remarks about slay queens and came at her

It is for this reason that Mona refused to help raise funds for Moesha when the actress' brother started a GoFundMe campaign

Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci, known in private life as Abigail Semaha, has revealed her relationship with actress Moesha Boduong.

In a recent interview, Mona Gucci, who was friends with Moesha, attributed their fallout to her criticism of slay queens.

Mona Gucci has narrated why she fell out with Moesha Boduong Photo source: @monagucciofficial

Source: Facebook

According to her, her outspoken nature and willingness to comment on trending topics have often put her at odds with those close to her, including Moesha.

"This job we do as presenters has its merits and demerits. I have had my share of challenges, which include losing friends. For instance, when I started talking about slay queens and the kinds of jobs they do to survive, my close friend Moesha didn't like it and attacked me," she said.

Speaking on TV3, Mona Gucci explained that her critiques of the lifestyle and means of income associated with "slay queens", a term used to describe young, fashionable women who flaunt their wealth on social media, proved to be the breaking point in her friendship with Boduong.

"Our friendship ended because of that. So, when I heard she was sick and was appealing for funds, I didn't do anything about it because we are no longer friends," she explained.

Boduong's brother had previously disclosed her critical condition and launched a public fundraising campaign on Go Fund Me to support her medical expenses.

Mona Gucci dragged to court over alleged visa fraud

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Mona Gucci had been dragged to court over alleged visa fraud.

She was charged with defrauding by false pretence and pleaded not guilty in court. After her plea, she was granted GH¢200,000 bail and will make her next court appearance in December.

Source: YEN.com.gh