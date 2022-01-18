Famous volcanoes: A list of 20 volcanoes and volcanic eruptions around the world

Nature is undeniably beautiful, but it can also be violent and dangerous at times. As an example, volcanic eruptions or severe weather conditions. Although these events are catastrophic, sometimes the landmarks that follow become iconic. With that in mind, read on to learn about the world's most famous volcanoes.

Bromo mountain eruption in 2016. Photo: Priyono

Source: Getty Images

What is a volcano? It is a mountain formed by magma erupting from fissures in the Earth's thin outer crust. The vast majority of volcanoes are found on the slopes of massive plates that comprise the Earth's surface. In addition, during a volcanic eruption, molten rock, ash, and hazardous gases are ejected with tremendous force from a magma chamber beneath the ground.

So, what are the top 10 famous volcanoes? The list below includes the top 10 plus 10 more notable additions.

Mount Fuji, Japan Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland Mauna Loa and Kilauea, Hawaii Mount Etna, Italy Pico de Fogo, Cape Verde Pacaya, Guatemala Mount Vesuvius, Italy Villarrica, Chile Shishaldin, Alaska Mount Bromo, Indonesia Stromboli, Sicily Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand Cotopaxi, Ecuador Isabela Island, Galapagos, Ecuador Mount Mayon, Philippines Krakatoa, Indonesia Agung, Indonesia Poás, Costa Rica Mount St Helens, Washington Mount Yasur, Vanuatu

What are the top 20 famous volcanoes?

There are approximately 1350 active volcanoes on the planet. Some are famous for their sheer size, breathtaking views, or hiking trails. Learn more about these volcanoes, including their locations and what to do when visiting them. Here are some of the world's top volcanoes below:

1. Mount Fuji, Japan

Snow-capped Mt. Fuji is seen on December 20, 2021, in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee

Source: Getty Images

What is the most interesting volcano? Mount Fuji, located on the island of Honshu, is Japan's highest mountain and a stunning marvel. It stands at 3,776.24 meters (12,389.2 ft). It is Asia's second-highest volcano and the seventh-highest island peak on the planet.

Mount Fuji is a live stratovolcano that last erupted in 1707 and 1708. It has a symmetrical cone that is snow-covered for nearly five months out of the year.

Where to stay

Fuji Onsenji Yumedono: For a luxurious ryokan stay.

Lakeland Hotel Mizunosato: Ideal for a family stay.

What to do

Visit the Fuji-Q Highland Amusement Park.

A day-long tour from Tokyo, including a cruise and lunch.

2. Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland

Horse graze as a cloud of volcanic matter rises from the erupting Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 16, 2010, in Fimmvorduhals, Iceland. Photo: Signy Asta Gudmundsdottir

Source: Getty Images

Eyjafjallajökull is a smaller ice cap located in Iceland, north of Skógar and west of Mrdalsjökull. The ice cap encircles a volcano with a 1,651-meter summit elevation (5,417 ft). In 2010, Eyjafjallajökull erupted, disrupting air travel across Western and Northern Europe for a week.

Where to stay

What to do

Try the Superjeep and Hiking Tour in Thormark from Reykjavik.

Visit the Wild South Waterfalls, Black Beach & Glacier Hike from Reykjavik.

3. Mauna Loa and Kilauea, Hawaii

A column of robust, reddish-brown ash plumes following the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4, 2018, in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

Source: Getty Images

Mauna Loa is one of the five volcanoes that make up the island of Hawaii. It is the world's largest subaerial volcano in terms of mass and volume, and it was once thought to be the world's biggest volcano.

It is an active shield volcano with relatively gentle slopes and a volume of 75,000 km3. Mauna Loa lava outbursts are silica-poor, extremely fluid, and non-explosive in general.

Where to stay

Kilauea Lodge and Restaurant: Offers the best views.

At the Craters Edge: Ideal guesthouse.

What to do

Big Island Circle Tour and adventure from Kona.

Stargazing.

4. Mount Etna, Italy

Mount Etna Volcano with smoke and the Catania city, Sicily island, Italy. Photo: Alberto Masnovo

Source: Getty Images

Mount Etna is an active stratovolcano on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, located in the Metropolitan City of Catania. With a basal diameter of 140 km and an area of 1,190 km2 (459 sq mi), Etna is one of Europe's tallest active volcanoes (87 miles).

Where to stay

Casa Monte Etna: Ideal veiws.

Corsaro Etna Hotel & Spa: Best Spa.

What to do

Guided hike to the summit (includes cable car and jeep).

Sunset Jeep tour to Mount Etna.

5. Pico de Fogo, Cape Verde

Volcano on Fogo, Cape Verde Islands, Africa. Photo: Matthew Wakem

Source: Getty Images

Pico do Fogo is an active stratovolcano on the Cape Verdean Island of Fogo. It is the highest peak in Cape Verde and West Africa, standing at 2,829 meters (9,281 feet) above sea level.

The last time the central cone erupted was in 1680, when emergency teams evacuated the entire island. A subsidiary vent erupted in 1995, the most recent being in 2014.

Pico do Fogo is the youngest and most active volcano on the Cape Verde Islands.

Where to stay

Casa Alcindo: Offers ideal mountain views.

Hotel Ocean View & Restaurante Seafood: Offers ideal ocean views.

What to do

Guided hike to the summit.

Guided Fogo Island tour.

6. Pacaya, Guatemala

People watch as lava flows from Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano, as seen from Cerro Chino in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, south of Guatemala City, on May 5, 2021. Photo: Johan Ordonez

Source: Getty Images

Pacaya is a Guatemalan active complex volcano that erupted approximately 23,000 years ago. It is 2,552 meters above sea level (8,373 ft) and began erupting again in 1961, after being dormant for about 70 years.

The majority of its activity is Strombolian, but it does have Plinian eruptions on occasion, which can cause ash to fall nearby.

Where to stay

Kawilal Hotel: Offers a comfort and wellness experience.

Villa El Rosario: Ideal for a family stay.

What to do

2h-trek of Pacaya from Antigua.

Pacaya Volcano tour (includes hot springs & lunch).

7. Mount Vesuvius, Italy

The sun begins to set on the snow-capped Mount Vesuvius, still overlooking the Temple of Jupiter standing in the forum of Pompeii. Photo: DHuss

Source: Getty Images

Mount Vesuvius is a somma-stratovolcano in Campania, Italy, located on the Gulf of Naples. It is made up of a large cone partially surrounded by the steep rim of a summit caldera.

Mount Vesuvius' eruption in AD 79 obliterated the Roman cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Oplontis, and Stabiae. Because of the population living nearby, it is now regarded as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world.

Where to stay

Puntaquattroventi: Ideal for seafront.

Grand Hotel Oriente: Ideal for a family stay.

What to do

Enjoy food and wineries after a hike up to the crater.

Full day tour from Naples or Sorrento to Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius.

8. Villarrica, Chile

Villarrica in Chile. Photo: Nico Stengert

Source: Getty Images

Villarrica, 750 kilometres (470 miles) south of Santiago, is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. It is the westernmost of three large stratovolcanoes that trend northwest to southeast along the Mocha-Villarrica Fault Zone, perpendicular to the Andean chain. During the summer, guided ascents are popular.

Villarrica is one of only a few volcanoes globally with an active (but intermittent) lava lake within its crater with its basaltic-andesitic lava. The volcano typically produces strombolian eruptions, including incandescent pyroclasts and lava flows.

Where to stay

What to do

Enjoy a day-long tour from Pucon plus a hike up Villarrica with an experienced guide.

9. Shishaldin, Alaska

Mount Shishaldin at Unimak Island, Aleutian Islands, Alaska. Photo: Posnov

Source: Getty Images

Mount Shishaldin is a moderately active volcano located on Unimak Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain. It is the Aleutian Islands' highest mountain peak. The volcano is the westernmost of three large stratovolcanoes that run east-west across Unimak Island's eastern half.

Where to stay

Sitka Hotel: Ideal for hiking adventures.

Alaskan Hotel and Bar: Offers a budget-friendly stay.

What to do

Take a guided tour to see the spectacular after-dark display of the Northern lights.

10. Mount Bromo, Indonesia

4x4 car service for tourists in the desert at Bromo Mountain, in Java, Indonesia. Photo: ImpaKPro

Source: Getty Images

Mount Bromo is an active somma volcano in East Java, Indonesia, and the Tengger mountains. It is not the highest peak in the massif, but it is the most famous, standing at 2,329 meters (7,641 feet).

Bromo is among the unique volcanoes names in the world. It derives its name from the Javanese pronunciation of Brahma, the Hindu god of creation. Mount Bromo is situated in the middle of a plain known as the "Sea of Sand," designated as a nature reserve since 1919.

Where to stay

What to do

See the sunrise over Mount Bromo from Surabaya.

If you're staying in Bali, take a 3-day tour of Mount Bromo and Ijen Crater with an expert guide.

The list above completes the world's most famous volcanoes. But there are other honourable mentions. Here they are below:

11. Stromboli, Sicily

Photo taken while sailing away from the Stromboli volcanic island. Photo: Gianni Sarasso

Source: Getty Images

Mount Stromboli has erupted almost continuously for the last 2,000–5,000 years, with the most recent major eruption occurring in 1921. Mild to moderate eruptions occur at intervals ranging from minutes to hours, maintaining an eruption pattern characterized by explosions at the summit craters.

Where to stay

What to do

Go on a guided sunset trek and enjoy fantastic views of the beautiful surrounding landscape.

12. Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand

Kiwi sign near the road leading to the volcano Mt. Ruapehu, national park Tongariro. New Zealand. Photo: Fyletto

Source: Getty Images

Mount Ruapehu is an active stratovolcano located at the southern end of the Taupo Volcanic Zone. It's in Tongariro National Park, about 23 kilometres northeast of Ohakune and about 23 kilometres southwest of Lake Taupo's southern shore.

Where to stay

What to do

A guided audio tour of the Tongariro Crossing or to the Ruapehu Crater Lake.

13. Cotopaxi, Ecuador

The highest active volcano in the world (5897m) is Cotopaxi in Ecuador. Photo: Henri Leduc

Source: Getty Images

Cotopaxi is an active stratovolcano in the Andes Mountains, located in the city of Latacunga. It is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet, with the most recent eruption occurring in 2015-2016. As a result, authorities prohibited climbing on the mountain until it reopened on October 7, 2017.

Since 1738, Cotopaxi has erupted more than 50 times, resulting in numerous valleys around the volcano due to lahars (mudflows).

Where to stay

What to do

Hiking & Biking on Cotopaxi from Quito or a full-day tour from Quito exploring Cotopaxi

14. Isabela Island, Galapagos, Ecuador

Lava runs down the slope after the eruption of the volcano Sierra Negra. Photo: Xavier Garcia

Source: Getty Images

Isabela is located on the archipelago's western edge, near the Galápagos hotspot. The island was formed about 1 million years ago when six shield volcanoes merged: Alcedo, Cerro Azul, Darwin, Ecuador, Sierra Negra, and Wolf.

Where to stay

Hostal Galapagos by Bar de Beto: Ideal for tourists.

Hotel Albemarle: Offers a beachfront view.

What to do

Enjoy the sun and fine sand before the area turns into a party hotspot after sunset. Of course, you could also try your hand at surfing.

The Otavalo Market will appeal to cultural vultures. There are many lovely handicrafts and weavings on display.

15. Mount Mayon, Philippines

Mount Mayon, Philippines. Photo: ecpseminiano

Source: Getty Images

Mount Mayon is an active stratovolcano on the Philippine Island of Luzon, located in Albay, Bicol Region. It is a popular tourist destination known for its "perfect cone" shape due to its symmetric conical shape and is revered in Philippine mythology.

Where to stay

Balay de la Rama Bed & Breakfast: Best for a relaxing bed & breakfast.

The Marison Hotel: Ideal for a stay with the family.

What to do

Explore the surroundings on ATV and take in the views on this thrilling adventure.

16. Krakatoa, Indonesia

Volcano eruption. Anak Krakatau, Indonesia. Photo: Byelikova_Oksana

Source: Getty Images

Krakatoa is a caldera in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian state of Lampung. The Krakatoa Archipelago consists of four volcanic islands, which includes the caldera.

Since the late twentieth century, there has been new eruptive activity, with a massive collapse in December 2018 triggering a devastating tsunami.

Where to stay

Grand Elty Krakatoa: Ideal when you're in Sumatra.

Mutiara Carita Cottages: Best if you're staying in Java.

What to do

Explore the Baluran National Park. The park measures over 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres), and it's inside an eroded volcano cone.

17. Agung, Indonesia

A view of Mount Agung during an eruption, at sunset, with a volcanic ash plume, in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Martin Puddy

Source: Getty Images

Mount Agung is an active volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali, southeast of Mount Batur. Bali's highest point dominates the surrounding area and influences the climate, particularly rainfall patterns.

The mountain appears to be perfectly conical from a distance. In addition, its most recent eruptions occurred between 2017 and 2019.

Where to stay

Abian Ayu Villa: Offers nature with amazing views of Agung.

Batur Volcano Guesthouse: Ideal for travellers.

What to do

Witness the sunrise from Mount Batur with an experienced guide

If in Agung, visit the Mother temple and Lempuyang for amazing photos

18. Poás, Costa Rica

Poás, in Costa Rica. Photo: Patrick_Gijsbers

Source: Getty Images

The Poás Volcano is an active stratovolcano in central Costa Rica with a height of 2,697 meters (8,848 feet). It has erupted 40 times since 1828, most recently in April 2017, forcing visitors and residents to flee. In September 2019, the volcano erupted briefly twice.

Where to stay

La Cabaña Poas: Offers the best views of nature.

Dushi Vida Country Inn: Ideal when staying in Alajuela.

What to do

Enjoy a day-long tour to Doka, Poás and La Paz Waterfalls.

19. Mount St Helens, Washington

Mount St Helens, in Washington, U.S.A. Photo: Sunset Avenue Productions

Source: Getty Images

Mount St. Helens is an active stratovolcano in Skamania County, Washington, United States. St. Helens is best known for its massive eruption on May 18, 1980, killing 57 people. A massive debris avalanche caused a lateral explosion, lowering the mountain's summit elevation from 9,677 ft (2,950 m) to 8,363 ft (2,549 m).

Where to stay

The Mark Spencer Hotel: Offers the ideal stay.

The Paramount Hotel: Best when staying in Seattle.

What to do

Take a day trip from Seattle in a small group to experience the history and stories of St Helens.

20. Mount Yasur, Vanuatu

Erupting Volcano Mt. Yasur, Tanna Island, Vanuatu, Melanesia, South Pacific. Photo: Mlenny

Source: Getty Images

Mount Yasur is a stratovolcano on Tanna Island, Vanuatu, near Sulphur Bay, northeast of Mount Tukosmera. It has a largely unvegetated pyroclastic cone with a 400-meter-diameter summit crater. Its eruptions are classified as Strombolian or Vulcanian, and they occur several times per hour.

Where to stay

White Grass Ocean Resort & Spa: Best for spa treatments.

Rockwater Resort: Best for private beach access.

What to do

Enjoy the adventure at the Vanuatu Jungle Zipline and private beach access.

Enjoy a family day out while Kayaking & Waterfall tour from Port Vila.

What are the largest volcanic eruptions in history?

Throughout history, volcanoes have erupted in terrifying ways. The magnitude of such eruptions is calculated using the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI). The scale runs from 1 to 8, with each subsequent VEI ten times greater than the previous one.

What is the biggest volcanic eruption in history? Find out in the list below.

Yellowstone, 640,000 years ago – VEI 8

Huaynaputina, 1600 – VEI 6

Krakatoa, 1883 – VEI 6

Santa Maria, 1902 – VEI 6

Novarupta, 1912 – VEI 6

What are the 5 biggest volcanoes in history?

Below is a list of the biggest volcanoes around the world by elevation from their base on the ocean floor:

Mauna Kea – 10203 m

Mauna Loa – 9170 m

Haleakala – 9144 m

Teide – 7500 m

Piton des Neiges – 7071 m (over 8000 m before its collapse)

What are the four types of volcanoes?

There are four types of volcanoes: cinder cones, composite, shield, and lava dome.

Famous volcanoes are popular tourist destinations. These landmarks are iconic and define the landscapes on which they stand. If you want to visit any of these places, the information provided above will assist you in making a decision.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about the world's top 15 beach resorts. So which resorts have the most stunning beaches? Regardless of location, an ideal resort offers personalized service, pampering touches, and all-inclusive rates.

Learn about the top 15 best luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world, as well as the amenities they provide.

Source: YEN.com.gh