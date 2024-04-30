Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko has been fingered as the man in the video allegedly trying to bribe Electoral Commission officials

The alleged bribe took place at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station in the Ejisu constituency

The two officials have been withdrawn from the electoral process as the Electoral Commission probes the incident

The man allegedly trying to bribe Electoral Commission officials in a viral video is reportedly Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko, according to Joy News, whose reporters were on the ground.

A video from Joy News went viral, showing a man putting what is believed to be an envelope on a table near some of the commission's officials.

Online, Nyarko has borne the brunt of public criticism following the incident.

The incident occurred at the constituency's Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station.

The two officials have been withdrawn from the process, and the commission has said it is investigating the incident.

However, the commission did not mention the Kwadaso MP in its statement.

The commission also noted that the persons implicated are the Presiding Officer and Ballot Issuer.

It also assured that the incident report would be made available after investigations.

"The Commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws," it said.

Contestants in the race

The leading contenders in the race are the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate.

The other candidates are Esther Osei of the CPP, Beatrice Boakye of the LPG, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate, and Attakorah Joseph, an independent candidate.

The National Democratic Congress did not participate in the by-election, citing financial concerns.

Akufo-Addo confronts earlier rigging claims

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has responded to vote-rigging claims ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

Akufo-Addo criticised the Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who made the claims.

Akufo-Addo was speaking during the final rally at Ejisu ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

